The Frederick County Board of Education recently heard testimony about “off and away” cellphone policies and how they are affecting schools that have implemented it.
It was part of a discussion about screen time and use of electronic devices in schools at the board’s Wednesday meeting.
The discussion came after a request from board member Lois Jarman last August.
She told The News-Post then that she has always been concerned about student cellphone use, but after reading research on the adverse effects of technology on student development — both socially and educationally — she decided it was time to act.
The board heard testimony from three different school principals who have enacted “off and away” policies with their students — Jason Bowser, of New Market Elementary School; Danny Enck, of Thurmont Middle School and Nancy Doll, of Linganore High School.
Enck said that Thurmont Middle moved to an “off and away” policy after each student was provided a Chromebook for use during the school day.
“The use of the cellphone before the Chromebook was frequent. Teachers were using those for instructional purposes,” Enck said. “That really began to dwindle once the use of the Chromebook increased.”
He said the policy was implemented seamlessly and for the most part, students have been following it without opposition.
At the elementary level, the Chromebook-to-student ratio is not 1-to-1, but Bowser said he still felt it was necessary to enact an “off and away” policy due to the increasing number of elementary schoolers who have cellphones and bring them to school.
The distraction level with phones at the elementary level is not as pervasive, but Bowser pointed out there has been a small issue with children wearing smartwatches and teachers being able to distinguish what is a smartwatch and what isn’t.
At the high school level, Doll said Linganore at first tried to give each teacher autonomy over how they wanted to handle cellphone use but eventually moved to a school-wide policy of “off and away.”
Board President Brad Young said while he believes “off and away” might be the best policy to curb student distraction, he was worried about emergencies.
“I know one of the biggest issues the last couple of years has been school safety,” Young said. “I know cellphones can be distracting but if something happens, I want to get in contact with my child as fast as possible.”
Enck said he understood the concerns, which is why the policy still allows the device to be on or with the student.
“If a student wanted to continue to carry their cellphone or have it on them in an emergency situation, they would have access to that device,” Enck said. “And that was one of the things that I think parents felt most comfortable, with knowing that they were still permitted to carry the device, but the expectation was that it wasn’t going to be utilized throughout the instructional day.”
Malachi Macon, student member of the board, said he likes the idea of students having access to their devices in an emergency but if parents are worried about being alerted, there are other ways to stay informed.
“If there was an emergency, typically in the span of about three minutes there’s a Find Out First message sent out to everyone via email,” Macon said. “The only gray area with that would be those who aren’t signed up to receive those sorts of emails.”
Board member Michael Bunitsky asked each principal what disciplinary measures are in place at their schools if students were found to be using their cellphones during the day.
All three principals said that after the first infraction, students are asked to “check in” their phones at the front office and may pick it up at the end of the day. Any following infractions would result in the same check-in process, but a parent or guardian would have to pick up the device at the end of the day instead of the student.
Young said he worries about liability with this process.
“One of my biggest worries is these are $1,000 devices. If our staff is taking a phone and drops it and breaks it, are we responsible for it?” Young said.
But Enck assured the board that they try their best to keep risk of liability to a minimum.
“That was one of the things that we wanted to be careful of, that devices weren’t be turned over to the teacher, the teacher was walking it down [to the office] with the student and the student was handing the devices over,” Enck said.
Doll added that it hardly ever gets to that point.
“Kids are good with putting them away once the teachers asks to put them away,” Doll said.
Toward the end of the discussion, board member Liz Barrett said while she appreciates the discussion around student use of cellphones, she would like to expand it to talk about screen time in general.
Jarman, who first asked that the topic be added to the board’s agenda, agreed and said that’s what she had wanted to examine.
“It was a combination of all screen time. ... I’ve had teachers say yes, they would rather be not forced to use the Chromebooks,” Jarman said.
When asked if they would like to see a consistent regulation implemented across the school system, Bowser said he feels comfortable with the current autonomy he has.
“I feel like I have the flexibility with the current regulation to do what I need to do in my building,” Bowser said.
Macon said he could see the benefits of either a system-wide policy or a school-based policy.
“If it were county-wide then it would create uniformity and just make it easier for teachers and students ... but having the schools decide gives a little bit more flexibility as it relates to the community,” Macon said.
The board did not make any sort of decision on regulation or policy but asked for staff to come back with more data about student screen time and disciplinary processes and other schools and school systems have in place before they move forward with changing any part of the current regulation.
