The Frederick County Board of Education will discuss reopening scenarios for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year at its Wednesday meeting.
This comes after the Maryland State Department of Education announced in August that local school districts would be required to review their reopening plans by the end of the first academic quarter. For Frederick County Public Schools, the first quarter ends Nov. 6.
The school system is considering a transition to a hybrid model for the next semester, which will begin Jan. 28, according to documents shared on the FCPS Board Docs website. A hybrid model means students would split their week between virtual learning at home and attending class in-person. Students would most likely be split into groups and be assigned days on which they would attend class in-person.
The decision regarding how the next semester will operate will be based on two metrics for COVID-19 cases: rate of new cases and positivity rates, according to the documents.
The transition plan is broken down into four steps, each bringing more students back into the buildings. FCPS is already operating under “Step 1” which is an all-virtual model with a limited number of small groups.
“Step 2” is a hybrid model for designated grade levels and student groups. The grade-levels brought in, according to the document, will most likely be pre-K, kindergarten, first, second, sixth and ninth grades.
Other small groups will continue to be made up of students identified this semester, such as those who have virtual learning access barriers or have service or programming requirements.
“Step 3” sees an expanded hybrid model, with students in third, fourth, fifth, eighth, and 12th grades all brought in under a hybrid schedule.
“Step 4” will be a full hybrid model for all grade levels.
As the school system progresses through the steps, parents will have the option to keep their children in a fully virtual setting if they wish. Additionally, FCPS will transition through the steps based on how the county is faring in terms of the key COVID-19 metrics.
If the testing positivity rate is at or below five percent, and there are less than five cases per 100,000 residents, FCPS will expand in-person programming. If there are more than 15 cases per 100,000 residents, there will be limited or no in-person programming.
If the new case rate falls between five and 15, while the testing positivity rate remains under five percent, then the school system will operate under a basic hybrid model with some in-person programming.
If the testing positivity rate rises above five percent there will be no plans to expand in-person programming. FCPS will either operate on a basic hybrid model or remain with limited in-person programming, depending on the rate of new cases.
Additionally, if the new case rate rises above two per 100,000 residents within a two-week time frame, or if the positivity rate rises above 1.5 percent within that same period, the school system will reassess current operations.
As of Monday, Frederick County had a positivity rate of 2.3 percent and reported approximately nine cases per 100,000 residents.
Several logistical elements have yet to be laid out regarding how a return to in-person learning would work including transportation questions and whether teachers will be comfortable returning to school buildings.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board is only slated to discuss the reopening plans. It is unclear whether any final decisions will be made regarding next semester.
Board President Brad Young said the board is looking forward to hearing from FCPS staff about plans for a hybrid model, but he would not say specifically where he or others stand on bringing students back to school.
“We will be discussing when it will be appropriate to consider moving to [a hybrid model]. It is all our desire to get kids back to school when we can do it safely,” he said.
Rally planned
Prior to the start of Wednesday's board meeting, a group of parents and students plan to gather outside the FCPS Central Office Board Room in Frederick at 2:30 p.m. in support of both bringing back fall sports and returning students to school.
Cathy McDonough is the parent of three students at Walkersville High School. Along with another parent, she started a Facebook group called "FCPS MD H.S. Parents Unite to Bring Back Fall Sports."
Fall sports seasons have been postponed until February of next year by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSA) but the organization also announced that local school systems across the state could allow students to engage in in-person conditioning, skill-building sessions, sport-specific practices, intramural sports or intra-school/inter-school scrimmages.
McDonough said parents are frustrated that FCPS is barring most athletic events, including intra-school sports competitions.
"You go to any park and you see kids playing. There's rec. baseball and football and softball leagues...so kids are out playing in organized leagues, so why they are not allowed to play as high schoolers is baffling. We don't understand it," McDonough said. "Our view is that our kids are in school, they are receiving instruction, attendance is being taken, they have homework...so they should be able to represent their schools in athletic competitions."
McDonough said she knows FCPS can't go against the state's mandates, but that she wants FCPS to have a plan in place in case the state decides to move up the start date of Fall sports to October or November.
She is more focused on the sports side of things, but mentioned that there will also be attendees who will be rallying specifically for a return to in-person schooling for next semester.
