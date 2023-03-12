As the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association was researching how school systems and school boards use their websites to share information, we looked more closely at BoardDocs, a software system used by several school boards in the region.
The software system, which was introduced around 2000, is used by approximately 4,500 clients in the U.S. and Canada, mostly public school systems. BoardDocs also is used by nonprofit boards, community colleges and universities, and private and charter schools, as well as local government councils.
The software is aimed at helping boards prepare materials for meetings and use them remotely before, during and after the meetings.
BoardDocs lets school boards post information online ahead of meetings.
BoardDocs is used by about 40 school systems in the region, said Andrea Walsh, senior director, marketing and partnerships for Diligent, the parent company of BoardDocs. Diligent acquired the software system in 2016.
A subscription to BoardDocs costs, depending on what the school system chooses, from about $2,700 to $22,000 annually.
School boards can select options among two versions — BoardDocs LT and BoardDocs Pro. Both versions let boards digitally create and publish school board agendas, supporting documents, minutes and descriptions of policies.
The 29 school systems surveyed by MDDC don’t all use BoardDocs. Those that do, don’t all use it the same way. Some post minutes of meetings; others do not. Some post agendas with links to supporting documents; others do not.
The software is proprietary, so the client cannot modify it, Walsh said. If a school system drops the service, BoardDocs preserves the data for the district before its site is decommissioned, Walsh said.
David Adkins, vice president of customer success for Diligent, said in an interview that BoardDocs “provides the framework” to enable school boards to organize materials and make them accessible to the public.
He noted that some boards extensively use the service. “There are stylistic differences” in each organization, he said.
The tools BoardDocs provides help boards run live meetings remotely and in person.
Adkins said feedback from clients suggests that the software makes it easier to be more transparent and more efficient.
