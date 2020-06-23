Frederick County Public Schools is looking to eventually move up the first day of school to early August. This comes after the governor no longer mandated that school begin after Labor Day.
The Frederick County Board of Education is asking for feedback on two academic calendar drafts that have been developed by the Frederick County Public Schools Calendar Committee.
The calendars are for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.
The draft calendar for the 2021-2022 school year has a start date of Aug. 18 and an end date of June 1, barring any snow days. The draft calendar for the 2022-2023 school year has a start date of Aug. 10 and an end date of May 19, barring any snow days.
If all snow days are needed for both years, the last day of school would be June 8 and May 26, respectively.
Those interested may submit feedback and review the calendars online at www.fcps.org/calendarcomments.
Feedback will be accepted until July 24.
During the Board of Education's Aug. 5 meeting, the collected public feedback will be presented and the draft calendars will be presented. The school board is scheduled to act on the calendars that same day.
