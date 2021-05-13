Free to-go meal service at all 19 Frederick County Public Schools currently open to the community will undergo a schedule change beginning May 19.
Meal service will be available on Wednesdays only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The last day children in the community, who are not physically in a school building, can pick up to-go meals will be May 14. After that, the next pick up day in all 19 schools open to the community will be May 19 and then every Wednesday. Seven days worth of meals will be provided on the pick-up day.
The two community drop-off sites will continue to serve meals on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The two community sites are located in the parking lot of the 7th Street Frederick Shopping Center at 1305 West 7th St., Frederick and the parking lot of the
Discovery Shopping Center at 8425 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville.
Free breakfast, lunch and supper at all schools will continue to be provided to students who attend school Monday through Friday for the remainder of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.