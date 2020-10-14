What's next

No final decisions were made at the work session, but the board seemed to be seriously considering both the charter school and open enrollment options.

Surveys will be sent to families of crowded elementary schools to gauge interest in a north county open enrollment option and Alisha Yocum, president of the Sabillasville Elementary Parent Teacher Association, and other community members have been tasked with beginning the process of creating a plan for a public charter school. Any proposal will have to meet certain standards set by the board and Maryland public charter school law, and receive approval by the board.

The board is scheduled to discuss these options again, review survey results and hear about the progress of the community's charter proposal at its Nov. 23 meeting.