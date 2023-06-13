Carroll Creek Montessori Public Charter School map
By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

Frederick County Council President Brad Young introduced a bill on Tuesday that would amend county zoning and allow public schools to permanently reside on land zoned for office, research and industrial buildings.

Young said in an interview Tuesday that the bill was brought forth specifically for Carroll Creek Montessori Public Charter School, which operates out of a building on land zoned for office, research and industrial buildings (ORI).

