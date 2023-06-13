Frederick County Council President Brad Young introduced a bill on Tuesday that would amend county zoning and allow public schools to permanently reside on land zoned for office, research and industrial buildings.
Young said in an interview Tuesday that the bill was brought forth specifically for Carroll Creek Montessori Public Charter School, which operates out of a building on land zoned for office, research and industrial buildings (ORI).
Sitting off Crestwood Boulevard, Carroll Creek Montessori currently has an exception to temporarily operate out of a building on land not primarily zoned for public schools.
Public charter schools are still considered public schools even though they are not under the purview of Frederick County Public Schools, Mike Wilkins, development review and planning director for the county, said.
The bill would allow the school to permanently stay in that building and on that land with an approved site plan, Wilkins said.
The bill would also allow other public schools to reside on land zoned as ORI in the future, so long as they have an approved site plan, he said.
Young added that public charter schools would be the only ones using this change.
"This is only for public schools, and the only public schools that would ever potentially utilize this would be public charter schools, because the spaces would not meet the requirements that the school system could ever do a similar thing," he said.
The bill will come before the council for further discussion, which will also include a public hearing. It is not clear when a final vote would be held.
The public charter school opened 12 years ago, Carroll Creek Montessori Principal Marylin Horan said in an interview Tuesday. It has renewed its zoning exception annually with the county to continue operating out of the building.
With this bill, the school won't have to request exceptions anymore, Horan said.
Horan added that the school is hoping to buy the building, and the school can't get financing if it could be forced to be moved to another location due to improper zoning.
The building, at 7215 Corporate Court, is owned by Mohiuddin Limited Liability Partnership.
District 2 County Councilman Steve McKay wanted to make sure that allowing this change in zoning for one school wouldn't have "unintended consequences" in the future. He had concerns about what could surround land zoned as ORI, and if that could be detrimental.
Using Sugarloaf Elementary School as an example, he said there were concerns when the school was first being discussed about a lot of commuting and school traffic in the area.
Wilkins assured McKay that there wouldn't be a detriment effect in this zoning change. The county doesn't have a lot of ORI zoned land to begin with, he said. Additionally, most of what is built on that land is office and research, not industrial.
"We can't think of any particulars [or] a situation where this would be detrimental. I would hope that a school wanting to locate in ORI, or at least an existing development, would be aware of its surroundings before it chose the site," he said.
