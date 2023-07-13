Young has said he sponsored the piece of legislation on behalf of Carroll Creek Montessori, a public charter school that falls under the Frederick County Public Schools umbrella.
Under current zoning codes, the school must file a temporary special exemption application each year in order to remain at its current location — a mostly vacant office building in South Frederick.
The proposed changes would allow the school to purchase the building and reside there permanently pending site plan approval by the Frederick County Planning Commission.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended that the County Council approve the bill — signaling its support for Carroll Creek Montessori, which is one of two schools managed by Monocacy Montessori Communities Inc.
The commission also recommended that the council pursue similar but separate legislation that would allow day care facilities and private schools to operate in ORI zones.
The commission’s recommendations came as a relief to members of the Carroll Creek Montessori community, who have been working to secure a permanent school site for years. According to Molly Carlson, a parent who is spearheading the search, the organization has actively looked into 60 different properties since 2018.
“Despite a track record of academic success and solid finances, no lender will finance us to purchase a building when we have no vested right to stay there,” Carlson said Tuesday at a County Council meeting.
Other Carroll Creek Montessori community members who spoke in favor of the bill said that charter schools could help alleviate overcrowding in FCPS facilities and lead redevelopment efforts envisioned in the county’s master plan.
“Frederick County families find our educational program highly attractive,” Carroll Creek Montessori Principal Marilyn Horan said. “We want to continue our public quality Montessori education for decades to come, and we can do so much more easily in a customized, permanent facility.”
According to Frederick County Council Legislative Director Ragen Cherney, the bill is scheduled for final vote on Aug. 8.
Good idea. Monocacy Valley Montessori will be moving to a building I know well on Thomas Johnson Drive.
Industrial zoning + public schools?
What could go wrong? [rolleyes]
Try taking over larger vacant office buildings all set up and ADA compliant already. Lots of them around.
