Frederick County is considering a bill that would help Carroll Creek Montessori, a public charter school off Crestwood Boulevard, shown here, avoid having to file for a temporary zoning exemption each year.

Frederick County may soon allow public schools to operate within office, research and industrial (ORI) zones, under a bill introduced by Council President Brad Young, D, last month.

Young has said he sponsored the piece of legislation on behalf of Carroll Creek Montessori, a public charter school that falls under the Frederick County Public Schools umbrella.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Good idea. Monocacy Valley Montessori will be moving to a building I know well on Thomas Johnson Drive.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Industrial zoning + public schools?

What could go wrong? [rolleyes]

Greg F
Greg F

Try taking over larger vacant office buildings all set up and ADA compliant already. Lots of them around.

