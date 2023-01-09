Lotteries are open for families who want to apply for admission to any of Frederick County's four public charter schools.
Parents can enter their children into lotteries for Carroll Creek Montessori and Monocacy Valley Montessori public charter schools until March 10.
The lotteries for both Frederick Classical Charter School and Sabillasville Environmental School are open until March 15.
Public charter schools are free to attend. They receive some government funding, but in many ways operate separately from the local school system. They are responsible for paying many of their own bills.
Each school offers a curriculum and instruction style that differs from what is offered by Frederick County Public Schools.
