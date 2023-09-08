Most students at Monocacy Valley Montessori School are taking part in virtual learning as renovations on the school's new home continue.
The school's 60 ninth graders began taking class at All Saints' Episcopal Church in downtown Frederick on Wednesday, said Tara Dunsmore, president of the nonprofit that operates the school.
Administrators hope to temporarily house the other 300 students at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on North Place in Frederick, Dunsmore said. However, that plan is being held up by a problem with the building's fire alarm system that's preventing it from passing an inspection.
The problem has been identified and can be fixed as soon as crews order, receive and install the necessary part, Dunsmore said. She said it's unclear how long that process will take.
The school's permanent building on Thomas Johnson Drive is expected to be ready for occupancy in late October.
Previously, school officials had said students could begin the year sharing space with Carroll Creek Montessori Public Charter School at its facility off Md. 85 in Frederick. But that plan couldn't receive zoning approval in time for the first day of school, Dunsmore said.
Dunsmore said the school is "very aware" that Frederick County Public Schools, and specifically Superintendent Cheryl Dyson, wanted the school to resume in-person operations as soon as possible.
The Latter-Day Saints church "seems like the perfect option" for the school's younger students, Dunsmore said, as long as it can pass an inspection and receive approval for temporary use and occupancy from the city of Frederick.
She's hopeful that process will be quick, but said the students would likely have to continue with virtual learning if the repair is delayed.
"We don’t have any other options at this point," Dunsmore said in an interview Friday. "We have explored every other potential option for a temporary space."
The school has purchased large dividers to help separate spaces in a large gymnasium at the church, where some students would take class, Dunsmore said. The building has several classroom spaces that students would use.
Students and families who qualify for free and reduced-price meals can pick up breakfasts and lunches at the Carroll Creek Montessori building while Monocacy Valley is operating virtually, Dunsmore said.
Some Monocacy Valley employees are using temporary office space at Carroll Creek Montessori, she added.
The two schools are "sister schools," both managed by the nonprofit Monocacy Montessori Communities Inc (MMCI).
Dunsmore expressed gratitude for parents' and students' flexibility.
"I know that this has been a really stressful time for our community, and it's been really amazing to see how they’ve all come together," she said. "We're doing everything we possibly can to remedy the situation as fast as we can, because we know it’s a strain on our community."
(4) comments
Quote:
"Students and families who qualify for free and reduced-price meals can pick up breakfasts and lunches at the Carroll Creek Montessori building while Monocacy Valley is operating virtually, Dunsmore said."
This is not meant as snark, just an observation -- depending upon how far the drive to Carroll Creek Montessori building is, it may be less expensive for parents to make breakfast and lunch at home.
Something many people do not seem to consider is that the actual cost of driving is much greater than the cost of gas. The total cost (according to various sources like the IRS and CR, etc.) is about 55-60+ cents per mile. If it's (say) 15 miles r/t, then the cost is about $9.00.
That's not to mention the time involved, and -- depending upon traffic and the mental state of other drivers -- potential stress, road rage, risk of an accident, etc.
That includes non cash costs such as depreciation and fixed costs such as insurance,
I have no idea why you would even post such a comment.
I assume the properties in question have removed all religious paraphernalia from the spaces being used by the public schools.
Agreed, public. If not, I am sure that TST would be happy to contribute statuary or murals to add to the school's art collection.
