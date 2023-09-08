Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School
Buy Now

Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School is planning to move to this building at 64 Thomas Johnson Drive.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Most students at Monocacy Valley Montessori School are taking part in virtual learning as renovations on the school's new home continue.

The school's 60 ninth graders began taking class at All Saints' Episcopal Church in downtown Frederick on Wednesday, said Tara Dunsmore, president of the nonprofit that operates the school.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(4) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Students and families who qualify for free and reduced-price meals can pick up breakfasts and lunches at the Carroll Creek Montessori building while Monocacy Valley is operating virtually, Dunsmore said."

This is not meant as snark, just an observation -- depending upon how far the drive to Carroll Creek Montessori building is, it may be less expensive for parents to make breakfast and lunch at home.

Something many people do not seem to consider is that the actual cost of driving is much greater than the cost of gas. The total cost (according to various sources like the IRS and CR, etc.) is about 55-60+ cents per mile. If it's (say) 15 miles r/t, then the cost is about $9.00.

That's not to mention the time involved, and -- depending upon traffic and the mental state of other drivers -- potential stress, road rage, risk of an accident, etc.

Report Add Reply
sevenstones1000

That includes non cash costs such as depreciation and fixed costs such as insurance,

I have no idea why you would even post such a comment.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

I assume the properties in question have removed all religious paraphernalia from the spaces being used by the public schools.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Agreed, public. If not, I am sure that TST would be happy to contribute statuary or murals to add to the school's art collection.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription