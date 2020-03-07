Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School (MVMPCS) continues to excel in academic performance at the middle school level, but an annual update given to the Frederick County Board of Education shows that math performance at the elementary level is an issue.
“We do have some room to grow in math,” Principal Amy Dorman told the board while presenting the school’s annual report.
Monocacy Valley Montessori, one of three public charter schools in Frederick County, serves about 300 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade with education in the Montessori method.
When compared with similar Frederick County schools, such as Centerville Elementary School, Urbana Elementary School and the other charter schools, MVMPCS fell behind four other schools in 2018 for performance on state assessments for mathematics for grades three through five.
Dorman said the school is working on implementing methods to analyze student data and performance in order to have a more targeted approach for math intervention.
She also told the board that she meets with the school’s math intervention teacher once a quarter to talk about students who have progressed and can assimilate back into the classroom and other students who have been identified and can be brought in.
Board member Liz Barrett seemed to have an issue with the idea of cycling students out of intervention in order to have space to bring in more students.
“If a child is identified as having an intervention need, they shouldn’t have to wait for space to open up,” Barrett said. “You need to have another interventionist or make the groups bigger.”
Groups are being expanded and intervention methods are also being placed directly in the classroom, Dorman said. Focusing on more data will be key to helping students.
Barrett also expressed concern about the size of the classes at MVMPCS, noting that enrollment is projected to increase next year leading to average class sizes of 30 students at the elementary level.
Dorman said this may seem large but it is actually an ideal number for Montessori classrooms. MVMPCS has multi-age classrooms with a teacher and assistant in each.
“We have 10 students per grade level [in the classroom] ... but it’s not just one teacher, it’s the teacher plus the assistant, so there’s a 1-to-15 ratio,” Dorman said.
Kathleen Lutrell, vice president of the MVMPCS board of trustees, added that the school specifically asked the board in 2017 to allow them to have larger classes to further implement Montessori methods.
“In Montessori, the class sizes are supposed to be between 28 and 35 students,” Lutrell said.
MVMPCS is also currently evaluating the possible conversion of a 73,000-square-foot office space near downtown Frederick into a co-campus for MVMPCS and their sister school, Carroll Creel Montessori Public Charter School. The goal is to relocate by July 2021.
Lutrell said at the moment there were no plans to offer transportation but that the school is constantly evaluating and looking at possibilities.
“As it stands right now, we just literally do not have enough money to establish a viable transportation system because we pull from all over the county,” Lutrell said. “But it is definitely a subject that keeps coming back and will continue to be planned for.”
MVMPCS is also working on community outreach, said Elizabeth Landru, chair of the MVMPCS Governing Council.
Landru said they are working with local organizations such as the Asian American Center of Frederick and Centro Hispano de Frederick to make sure all students and families are aware of the lottery for MVMPCS.
On average, about 40 spots become available at MVMPCS each year, with most being at the elementary level.
