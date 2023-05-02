Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School was closed Tuesday while a crew cleaned up a mercury spill that occurred Monday, a school district official said.
A student took a vial of mercury to the school to show others, and it spilled, the school district said Monday.
Students in the classroom were evacuated.
The student who took the vial to school was treated for mercury exposure, but not hospitalized.
A cleaning crew on Tuesday deemed the school safe to enter and it will reopen on Wednesday, Frederick County Public Schools spokesman Eric Louérs-Phillips said.
