Mercury Spill
Firefighters donning hazmat suites respond to a mercury spill at Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School at 217 Dill Ave. in Frederick on Monday. The school is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School was closed Tuesday while a crew cleaned up a mercury spill that occurred Monday, a school district official said.

A student took a vial of mercury to the school to show others, and it spilled, the school district said Monday.

