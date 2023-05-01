Mercury Spill
Firefighters donning hazmat suites respond to a mercury spill at Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School at 217 Dill Ave. in Frederick. No injuries were reported, according to Dan Healy, a battalion chief with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A student was treated for "high exposure" to mercury that was spilled at Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School on Dill Avenue on Monday, according to a Frederick County Public Schools spokesperson.

The student was not taken to the hospital because the mercury exposure was treated at the scene with a specific type of soap, FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips said in an interview.