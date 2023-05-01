A student was treated for "high exposure" to mercury that was spilled at Monocacy Valley Montessori Public Charter School on Dill Avenue on Monday, according to a Frederick County Public Schools spokesperson.
The student was not taken to the hospital because the mercury exposure was treated at the scene with a specific type of soap, FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips said in an interview.
Fire officials received a call at about 1:30 pm Tuesday about a potential mercury spill at the school, said Dan Healy, a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services battalion chief, said in an interview.
Initially, first responders changed the the school’s HVAC system settings, so vapors did not spread throughout the school, Healy said.
Officials believe that the child took a "vial" of mercury that had been a gift. to school to show another student, then the spill occurred, he said.
Fire officials used a detection device to confirm if mercury or a mercury-like substance was in the classroom, Healy said.
According to Louérs-Phillips, many students were already outside at recess around the time of the response.
Students in the classroom where the spill occurred were moved to another area and isolated, while students elsewhere in the school were held in place, Louérs-Phillips said.
The spill disrupted the school day and brought responders in protective gears to the school.
The parents of the child who faced high exposure were informed of the situation and given information on things to look out for, Louérs-Phillips said.
The potentially exposed students were evaluated, he said.
Louérs-Phillips said a professional cleaner would clean up the contaminated area.
Two responders donning brown hazmat suits could be seen going in and out of the school building, which is at 217 Dill Ave., throughout the response.