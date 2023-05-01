Each policy enacted by the Frederick County Board of Education is supposed to come up for review every three years, but some haven’t been reviewed in more than a decade.
The school board’s policy committee is working to review all of its roughly 100 policies over the coming months, Board President Sue Johnson said.
Johnson, who has taught at Frederick Community College, said regular policy review was a “standard practice” there. When she took over as school board president last year, she said, fixing the body’s policy review cycle was one of her top priorities.
“It was a glaring opportunity for us to make sure we’re doing our job,” Johnson said in an interview last week. “We set the policy. That’s one of our primary responsibilities.”
School board policies guide the operations of Frederick County Public Schools. They cover a wide range of topics both broad and narrow, from social media rules for employees to student discipline to data breaches.
Board member Rae Gallagher, chair of the policy committee, said officials decided to schedule a previously unplanned three-hour meeting in April to begin sorting through all policies currently on the books — including those long overdue for review.
At that meeting on April 26, members looked at nine policies. Seven of them had not been touched since 2005.
Gallagher and the other two members of the policy committee, Dean Rose and David Bass, are taking guidance from FCPS Chief Legal Counsel Steven Blivess and Chief of Staff Sarah Sirgo.
Blivess and Sirgo presented a template meant to standardize the formatting of all the board’s policies and laid out three options members could take on each one: deactivation, revision or “collapse and combine.”
In other words, some policies are redundant or no longer relevant and can be deleted, some should be revised, and some should be folded into other policies.
Each decision the three-member policy committee makes is sent to the full board for a vote.
Gallagher said the board spent years revisiting policies only when the need arose, neglecting a regular cycle.
“Probably through no fault of anybody’s, there wasn’t a consistent review process in place,” she said.
Members of the public can view minutes and video recordings of policy committee meetings on the board’s BoardDocs site.
