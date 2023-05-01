Board of Education Meeting
The podium for public comment is shown during an April 19 Frederick County Board of Education meeting.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Each policy enacted by the Frederick County Board of Education is supposed to come up for review every three years, but some haven’t been reviewed in more than a decade.

The school board’s policy committee is working to review all of its roughly 100 policies over the coming months, Board President Sue Johnson said.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

The policies listed should be state-wide.

Does each county have their own policies? If so, that seems like a lot of additional, and unnecessary, work.

