The Sabillasville community will know before the end of the school year whether a charter school will replace the current Sabillasville Elementary School.
The Frederick County Board of Education will announce by May 18 if an application from community leaders for a charter school has been approved, said Alisha Yocum, one of the organizers of the project.
Yocum and several other parents and community members began crafting a charter school application in 2020 in order to save the school, which will officially close in June after 56 years of operation. After a nearly yearlong battle to keep the school running, school board members voted in November to close the school due to dwindling enrollment.
If the charter application is approved, Sabillasville Elementary will become Sabillasville Environmental School and will teach a classical education curriculum with a focus on environmental and agriculture science.
“With the location of the Sabillasville building, it’s ideal to have some sort of environmental school because we have the land, we’re surrounded by farms and have access to the local park. So the hope would be that we could even put in a greenhouse and garden space as part of that integration of the environment into the curriculum,” Yocum said.
The community submitted its charter application in January and recently received initial feedback from the Board of Education. Yocum said board members had some concerns about curriculum, space and finances.
The lease for the building is also an issue that is being worked through. It is unclear whether the building would be directly transferred over to the new charter school if the application is approved.
At the board’s March 10 meeting, FCPS staff said they would begin the process of reaching out to the already established charter schools in the county to see if there was any interest in taking over the building.
According to FCPS Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo, if none of the charter schools express interest in the building, the board has three options. The building lease could be opened up to community groups, FCPS could retain the building but provide minimal maintenance and leave it in an unused status or they could surplus the building and return it to the county.
When asked how the Sabillasville community’s current charter application would affect the process, Lebo said it must be included in the bigger conversation of what to do with the building.
“The board would have to include all of those considerations with the existing charters and a future charter before they made a decision and awarded [the building] to any one entity,” he said. “So this would give sort of the full picture to the board to be able to have that public discussion aligned with the charter applicant as well.”
These questions — and implications of each direction — are things the Board of Education and advocates of the new school will continue to tackle in the months ahead.
The Sabillasville community hopes to be awarded the building for their new school. The plan is to serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade, Yocum said. The current building essentially has enough space to serve that population. Just one additional portable would be needed.
In the proposal submitted to the board, each grade of the school would have 23 students, and a majority of the student body would be made up of children who live in the Sabillasville area. Yocum said the team working on the charter application has requested a waiver from the Maryland State Department of Education to allow Sabillasville-area students to get first choice on whether they want to attend the charter school. After that, a lottery would be opened to families across the county, similar to how the other charter schools in the county determine enrollment.
Kati Midgley has a 10-year-old daughter who currently attends Sabillasville Elementary, and she attended the school herself as a child. She said she is excited at the prospect of having a charter school and sees it as a way to give one more option for a great education to Frederick County families.
“Location, I mean that’s a big selling factor. There are so many beautiful places that really can teach kids a lot about science and environment. You can teach the ABCs in nature. I think that’s a big pro for not just our community but for Frederick County as a whole,” Midgley said.
Not only is the charter school pulling interest from those who live in Sabillasville, it’s also become appealing to other families across the county. Yocum said more than 70 families who live outside Sabillasville expressed interest in sending their children to the school, based on a survey.
“Even though it is a remote location, I think it’s appealing to parents who are looking for a different type of education, and then it’s also appealing to another group of families with the environmental aspect,” she said.
Shelby Green is one of those parents. She lives in New Midway with two young children. Similarly to Midgley, Green also grew up in Sabillasville and attended the elementary school. She said she would love for her children to receive the same small-town education she did.
Additionally, as a working dairy farmer, environmental science is important to Green.
“Having that agriculture aspect available to these young kids I feel is important not just as an alumni but as a community member who cares about where our food comes from,” Green said. “I think there is a huge gap, and I think we really proved a year ago, when coronavirus hit, that kids don’t know where their food comes from. It’s such a great opportunity to get that knowledge to kids, firsthand.”
Sending her kids to the charter school would mean driving them 25 minutes each way, but Green said it’s worth it. It will be beneficial to both her children and the community she grew up in.
Yocum said the initial hope was for the charter school to open in August 2021, but due to delays brought on by the pandemic, that date has been pushed back to August 2022. This means students of Sabillasville Elementary would most likely transfer to Thurmont Elementary School for one year before deciding if they want to attend the charter school.
Although the community would prefer the school to remain as is, Yocum said, there is growing support around the idea of a charter school.
“There are days where you feel good about it, and then there are days where it’s hard to keep fighting, but overall the community has been very, very supportive of us,” Yocum said. “I think at this point we all recognize that the charter school is a very valid option and something that will help the community in the long run.”
