BG Classical Charter School - JA
Buy Now

Frederick Classical Charter School is facing scrutiny from Frederick County Public Schools after parents expressed frustrations.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday night to remove Frederick Classical Charter School from probation.

The board voted 5-2 in May to put the school on probation for the second time in two years amid concerns about its governance. The probation was scheduled to last through the 2023-24 school year.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter:

@jillian_atelsek

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription