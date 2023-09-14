The Frederick County Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday night to remove Frederick Classical Charter School from probation.
The board voted 5-2 in May to put the school on probation for the second time in two years amid concerns about its governance. The probation was scheduled to last through the 2023-24 school year.
Some parents and former trustees consistently complained to the school board about the school’s Board of Trustees, taking issue with the way leaders handled disagreements, communicated with parents, managed fundraising, conducted elections and more.
Probation requires a charter school to take corrective steps to avoid losing their charter.
At the board’s Wednesday evening meeting, representatives from the FCCS Board of Trustees spoke about the progress they had made in repairing their relationship with the school community and implementing the conditions the school board had imposed with the probation.
Debbie Shoffner, the Board of Trustees president, said the school was heading in a new direction and working to fundraise more. But it was having trouble getting businesses to partner with them due to the probation, she said.
“They want to partner with schools that are successful,” she said.
Daniel Lippy, Frederick County Public Schools’ director of school management and charter schools, also spoke, telling the board that the relationship between FCCS leaders and the school district had “significantly improved” in recent months. Lippy recommended removing the probation.
Board members said they were satisfied with the progress they had seen.
The school had achieved all but one of the board’s conditions, which mandated the Board of Trustees update its fundraising guidelines, meet monthly with FCPS and expand community outreach, among other things.
The only condition not checked off was one that said the school must adopt a new history textbook before the start of the 2024-25 school year. Shoffner said the school was in the process of selecting a new textbook and that one would be adopted in time.
Another condition included that the Board of Trustees should record its meetings and make them available to the community — a process that has not started yet. Shoffner said the trustees would work toward setting up a recording system, and that they were promptly sharing meeting minutes and highlights in the meantime.
Board member Jason Johnson, who made the motion to remove the school from probation, urged Shoffner to start recording trustees’ meetings.
Though all board members present Wednesday ended up supporting Johnson’s motion, member Dean Rose said he was skeptical at the beginning of the discussion. He said Shoffner’s “attitude” during the presentation changed his mine.
The Board of Trustees and the school board have long had a fraught relationship, he said, and he wanted that to change.
“I’m not interested in continuing a dysfunctional relationship where there’s a constant carrot stick,” Rose said.
Board member Karen Yoho said she was pleased to hear about the Board of Trustees’ progress.
“We all want the school to succeed,” she said.
