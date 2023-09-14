The Board of Aldermen on Wednesday hosted a joint meeting with the Frederick County Council to discuss residential growth and the resulting strain on both city and county resources.
Wednesday marked the first joint meeting between the two legislative bodies since June 2019, before many of the current members took office.
Alderman Kelly Russell said on Wednesday that she worked with former Council President Bud Otis to start holding regular joint meetings many years ago, and she was happy to continue collaborating with county officials.
“The pandemic kind of got in the way of that, but I think it’s a great opportunity for us to all get together,” Russell said.
Communication between the County Council and the Board of Aldermen has become particularly important in recent years, as both bodies work to address overcrowding in Frederick County Public Schools.
Available land for school sites is increasingly hard to come by and the city of Frederick has yet to commit the mitigation fees it collects toward any school construction projects.
FCPS officials in August pledged to put together a concept plan for how the city of Frederick can contribute to school construction projects using money collected from housing developers.
“I know it’s the county’s first responsibility in terms of providing schools working with FCPS,” Councilman Steve McKay said during the meeting. “But we can’t do it alone. We need the city’s help. Whether it’s sites or contributions, we need the city’s help on this.”
Councilman Jerry Donald agreed, saying that finding school sites in close proximity to growth areas is crucial unless the county is prepared to send children farther from home by bus.
Alderman Ben MacShane hinted that the city is in talks with developers about setting aside land on the city’s east side, where additional schools will be needed in the coming years, according to FCPS.
Other aldermen suggested that certain county-owned properties within the city could eventually be used as school sites once some county government divisions and departments are relocated to the new Prospect Center.
Council members and aldermen also talked about the possibility of creating a different template for urban schools that would require fewer acres of land than schools in rural parts of the county.
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer pointed out that the city has several “pocket parks,” which could be used for recreation by children who attend urban schools.
Members of both governments agreed that the issue of school capacity would need to be addressed jointly and in consultation with the Frederick County Board of Education, which submits proposals for new schools to the state Department of Education.
FCPS officials called on the city of Frederick last month to provide more regular updates on the status of large housing developments that are likely to bring an influx of new students.
“We need to ensure that our planning process is providing numbers in a timely fashion,” Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said on Wednesday.
Kuzemchak added that the city’s education commission is “finally back online” and will work to improve communication with FCPS and the county. The commission still has one more seat to fill, she said.
At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, Alderwoman Katie Nash said that the Board of Aldermen and the County Council will aim to meet quarterly from here on out and said that the next meeting would be hosted at Winchester Hall.
(4) comments
Several years of mitigation fees that are squirreled away now don't even equal 1/4 of the cost of 1 new school. The Brickworks developer is willing to set aside land on which to build a school, but less than the county usually requires. These developers are laughing at the county.
First order of business...get rid of the "school test" which does absolutely nothing to reduce over crowding.
Quote:
"Councilman Jerry Donald agreed, saying that finding school sites in close proximity to growth areas is crucial unless the county is prepared to send children farther from home by bus."
Good point.
That sounds like something that should be done before the boxes even get built -- decide where the schools will be located, and begin building them.
👍👍👍
