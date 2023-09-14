Joint city-county meeting
From left: Frederick County Councilwoman Renee Knapp, city of Frederick Alderman Derek Shackelford, County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett, County Councilwoman Katie Nash, County Council President Brad Young, Frederick Alderman Kelly Russell and County Councilman Steve McKay listen to public comments during a joint county-city meeting Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Ceoli Jacoby

The Board of Aldermen on Wednesday hosted a joint meeting with the Frederick County Council to discuss residential growth and the resulting strain on both city and county resources.

Wednesday marked the first joint meeting between the two legislative bodies since June 2019, before many of the current members took office.

elmerchismo1

Several years of mitigation fees that are squirreled away now don't even equal 1/4 of the cost of 1 new school. The Brickworks developer is willing to set aside land on which to build a school, but less than the county usually requires. These developers are laughing at the county.

niceund

First order of business...get rid of the "school test" which does absolutely nothing to reduce over crowding.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Councilman Jerry Donald agreed, saying that finding school sites in close proximity to growth areas is crucial unless the county is prepared to send children farther from home by bus."

Good point.

That sounds like something that should be done before the boxes even get built -- decide where the schools will be located, and begin building them.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

👍👍👍

