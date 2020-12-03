Along with others in the community, some Frederick County Council members expressed uncertainty Thursday about Frederick County Public Schools moving into a hybrid model.
Their feelings were evident during a joint meeting between the council and Frederick County Board of Education where the prime topic of discussion was the return of students to school buildings.
Councilman Jerry Donald (D) bluntly told the board he thinks moving into a hybrid learning model is a bad idea. For him, it's worth remaining in a virtual model for a few more months until a vaccine becomes available.
"Hopefully, with a vaccine, this thing will be over by late spring...all the efforts that you're going to go through with buses, with Plexiglas and trying to get people trained to do things a different way...I just don't see what you're going to gain from [a hybrid model] compared to just waiting it out for the vaccine … ," he said.
Other council members were less direct about their feelings, but shared concerns. Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater (D), who is also an FCPS elementary music teacher, said she is worried about concurrent teaching — the idea that teachers would teach in-person and virtual students at the same time for portions of the day under the hybrid model. She described her teaching method under a virtual model and said she doesn't see how a hybrid model will be any better.
"I have two laptops...I am dancing and singing and moving around and making sure [students] can always see me...I have to be at my device in order to actually have a learning environment that is working," Fitzwater said. "And so if I am then having 12 of them on my computer and 12 of them with me...it's very, very difficult for me to envision how that is actually going to be providing a better education experience for my students than what they're getting right now."
But FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban countered these concerns with one matter that is being talked about nationally, which is the effect the pandemic and virtual learning are having on students' mental health.
"The increase in adolescent suicide because of the isolation and not having those structures that school provides, the reduction in the reports of child abuse...emails from parents who talked about the incredible struggles their children were going through perhaps academically, but many, many more times it was a heart-wrenching story of the mental health strain for the child as well as the whole family," she said.
It was a meeting full of questions from council members on almost every aspect of bringing students back to school.
There were logistical questions regarding how busing and moving between classes would work and big-picture questions about student performance and what role the Board of Education will play in decision making.
Fitzwater asked a question that seemed to be on everyone's mind regarding the county's current health metrics and whether the school system plans to continue small-group instruction. The county's current metrics are higher than what an FCPS-published guide to reopening lays out. Based on the current metrics, the guide points to limited or no in-person programming.
There are approximately 3,000 students currently attending in-person instruction. Alban said since that number is small compared to the 43,000 students that make up FCPS as a whole, there is no inclination right now to suspend the small groups.
"When we've only had one outbreak then it doesn't appear that having children in school is contributing to a lot of the community spread," Alban said.
An outbreak, as defined by the state, is a minimum of two related cases. FCPS has had one outbreak so far involving two staff members, according to Alban.
However, Alban added that if metrics were to remain the same or increase over the next two months, it is unlikely the school system will move into a hybrid model when the second semester begins on Jan. 28. She hopes to have a decision for staff and families early in the new year.
Councilwoman Fitzwater also asked how the school system plans to handle teachers who get sick and are unable to teach.
"It's not only just what could happen in the schools, but every staff member also has their own family members who could potentially be an essential worker where they're exposed to large groups of people. It can get out of hand very quickly," she said.
Alban said there are currently 56 resident substitutes across the system and that others are continuing to be trained on virtual learning. She said if a teacher is quarantining, they may still be able to work, and FCPS is developing those plans and logistics.
"We might have to do some flexing, where for a week the students are coming into the building, but the teacher is going to be Zooming in or Google Meeting in and we would have an instructional assistant then just provide supervision," Alban said.
Councilman Phil Dacey (R) asked how the school system is analyzing student performance and whether FCPS students are doing better or worse compared to others across the country who may be attending school in-person or under a hybrid model.
"My worst fear is that the kids that are doing virtual are falling behind those kids that are going to school," he said.
According to Alban, there is not enough data to have comparatives yet due to inconsistent assessments, but she said FCPS staff is aware of how much of a struggle virtual learning is for some students.
"I think the general consensus across the nation...is that we are anticipating learning loss. It will be a wider gap for some students than others," Alban said. "I think [the pandemic] has really shone a light on equity and the issues that some of our children have to overcome compared to others, so we are...looking at a lot of work with recovery and support, not only academically, but socially and emotionally as well."
Some concerns have been raised about the school board’s decision to have Alban be the ultimate decider of which learning model is implemented next semester.
Board member Brad Young said it made more sense to leave the decision to people who are working through the complexities each day and constantly monitoring changing guidance.
"As a board, meeting twice per month and all [members] being in other full-time positions, it is impossible for us to keep track of the daily metrics...I just don't think at this point it's appropriate for us to be down in the weeds telling [the superintendent] what kind of mask she needs to buy. We need to trust that they're doing the right things," he said.
These students NEED to be back in school. The only reason they're not is because schools are funded with taxpayer money. Under ANY other circumstance they'd be in school learning. What the government bureaucrats are doing to the health and educations of tens of millions of young children is nothing short of a tragedy. In schools (mostly private) they've ALL had manageable outcomes where COVID is concerned. Teachers unions and weak government bureaucrats are to blame. Remember them when it comes to time vote!
What planet do u live on?
dabittle! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Nonsense dabittle... Educate yourself!
The pandemic puts huge strains on everyone, but families with school age children, particularly families out of work, juggling work and family, and with few resources, have it the worst. Our school system is the organization responsible for continued excellent learning, whenever possible.. Other professionals and organizations are trained and responsible to support mental health, financial, job, housing and nutrition support, etc. If children are not learning at home, why is that? Are our schools not dedicating sufficient financial resources to addressing the problems they are trained for and responsible for--i.e., providing computers and computer training and mentoring, and proven-successful online curricula (such as Khan Academy, and others...?) Are our teachers insufficiently supported in success at online teaching and mentoring? Are our schools not providing situations where children can learn--in situations where parents (nurses, other essential workers) cannot be at home? A pandemic was never going to be anything but a tough time for everyone--schools and families alike. Families have the responsibility to teach their children to handle hard times and losses with as much grace as possible. Life can be tough. Parents must struggle to raise them to handle tough times and decisions and responsibilities in all the ways they can. From one perspective, pandemics are just another (horrible) life-learning opportunity. Teachers, on the other hand, are responsible to move children positively from where they are now (in math, reading, writing, etc.) to ever-higher learning levels in the essential "subjects"--and hopefully beyond. No doubt some children prefer spending more time learning at home than going to school--for various reasons. With others, it is the opposite. And always--life is challenging. I was taught that my first job was to learn and get along. Teaching those life-lessons is not primarily a school responsibility, but a family responsibility. In truly awful situations, families must rely upon the appropriate community resources, not schools. Families and schools need to keep their priorities and responsibilities straight. Of course we will all struggle and fail sometimes, but it helps to be absolutely clear about where our and others' duties lie.
Why no paragraphs?
All the science tells us the next 2+ months will be the most difficult for our country due to the pandemic...and us. Did millions stay home in their bubble for Turkey Day? NO! Will the country stay home at Christmas? NO! How about New Years! You figure it out! Yet our school BOE and Superintendent are seriously considering bringing thousands of young people back into classrooms overcrowded by any standard, with inadequate ventilation during what all the science tells will be the worst months of the pandemic. This thinking is a serious part of the problem, not a real part of the solution.
I guess now if little Suzy is having chronic tummyaches we should be sending all FCPS kids into a hybrud format. Or if little Tommy is having chronic headaches we need to drag everyone hybrid. Or is little sweet Jenny is having gastric stress flatulence issues we need to drag all FCPS kids into a hybrid model. Or if little funny Jimmy is complaining of tenderness in his fingertips due to hitting computer keys we need to all go virtual. Or if little Petey doesn't smile as much anymore, time to go hybrid!
I KNOW BRAD and many of the others in the FCPS executive and FCPS Board environment read these posts. If they are not, they are being stupid.
STOP THIS PATHETIC CHARADE AND CIRCUS. If you have a good thing going, stop messing with the soup. Tell the parents of FCPS kids to rise up, parent, and stop whining and seeking a never-ending babysitting service.
I learned in my professional career if you try to please everyone, you please no one. You just look like a waffle. Or a bowl of jello. Or a limp jellyfish. Or ultimately, a wishy washy FAILURE.
I forgot about little Nicky's chronic nightmares and bed wetting too. Time to go hybrid, eh? FCPS is the cause and the cure to all of little Jimmy, Tommy, Suzy, Petey, and Nicky's ailments...
@Happy
So you have issues with Brad Young and FCPS? Maybe the FNP comment section isn't the place to air them? Just sayin..... maybe email them directly instead with your questions and concerns.
None of this has been easy for anyone involved, and if you had any skin in the game you would know this, and yet here you sit on your high horse and have audacity call Brad and the FCPS stupid for not reading the posts here..,,okay do you see how stunningly stupid you are being?
What is/was your professional career ? I would be very curious to know this about you?
When you are an elected politician, or in executive nanagement, you live off of ensuring you know what everyone is thinking about all the time about your actions. That is why politicians love polls, and mailers, and soliciting donations.
So yes, I stand by my earlier comment. Anyone in the FCPS political and executive environment who does not access and consume these FNP discussion board posts is stupid. Period.
I have had many, many folks challenge me to run for local public office around here. But I need the collective IQ of whatever boards or commissions I run for to improve. I find I work best when surrounded by the best and brightest. Too many folks try to drag me down with their stupidity and then try to bludgeon me with their experience. I would not function well discussing this hybrid issue, nor massive balloon release legislation, or $s spent on Jacksonville FL consultants to make our town symbol a weathervane or constipated duck, or single use trask bags. Just not my cup of tea, PurplePickles.
Even those of us who have no children have skin in the game both financially and health risk. It makes no sense to have children go back to school when numbers of cases are increasing significantly and a vaccine is not yet available. When it is available, children who have not had the vaccine should not be allowed back to in-person learning. Education can at worst be postponed for a year. Death is permanent.
@MD1756
Yeah it does make sense just make sure you read ALL my posts okay...because I posted and I'm not where it will end up on this comment section reasons why it does makes sense..
Wait, you forgot to rage against balloon releases....
Nah, I got that in my previous post. [beam]
What I failed to mention is one of my favorite sayings..."Suck it up buttercup." I have always felt adversity always shows the true measure of a man or woman. And I have not had an easy life.
But, I also firmly believe calm seas never produce skilled sailors. Life would be very boring if everything was boring or milquetoast.
Problem children, or children with problems, should NEVER be a consideration here with FCPS when it can affect so many others.
PARENTS are responsible for their children's welfare, social, psychological and social welfare.
DO NOT use examples of these children as reasons ALL the rest of the county children need to be in hybrid schools. That is a NON-STARTER.
Parents need to step up, rise up, and lift up their own children. That is their job. Their responsibility. What they signed up to upon having children.
Do not make other people's concerns all of ours now. Parents need to reach out if they need help from professionals, but do not drag the 90%+ kids in FCPS that are doing just fine virtually right now into this.
This entitlement mentality stinks. God, I wish we were back in the 1980s. This no child left behind mentality is disheartening.
@HappySeller
Do you have school age children? Also don't go telling parents after all these months that they need to lift up their own children, the parents at this point are just trying to keep themselves lifted up. Try not to be so tone deaf to parents needs, the way you talk is very tone deaf. Have you forgotten about the single parents our there? You post really reeks of entitlement, do you hear how entitled you sound?
Yes it's parents job to take care of their children but you have heard it takes a village to raise a child, and schools were part of that village and that crucial part has been taken away.
At this point it isn't entitlement mentality it's survival mentality that's kicking in, the children are suffering because the village has been basically shut down. There is nothing entitled about wanting our children to be back in actual school.
I am a parent of FCPS schoolchildren. And of course, I want my children in physical school.
I have risen to the challenge. And exceeded it. My children doing fine, always have, always will...virtual, hybrid, in-person or whatever. My spouse and I both work, we both worked two jobs throughout college to pay our ways, and we get our fingernails dirty and love every minute of life.
The day you signed up to have children, you made an agreement to protect them. Nurture them. Socialize them. Heal them and teach them lessons. Look in the mirror PurplePickles, are you honoring your committment.
Through pandemics. Wars. Recessions. Divorce. Car wrecks. Housefires. Good times and bad.
I could care less if you are a co-parent, single parent, absent parent, involved parent, or clown parent. You signed up to be a parent, so do your job.
Nothing about entitlement in this position. It is honoring your child and trying to do your best through him. Your kids need help, contact professionals. Hybrid schooling is a red herring, an excuse and a smoke and mirrors approach to covering up inadequacies, PurplePickles.
@Happy
Yeah you and I both know Hybrid school isn’t happening, the schools are not prepared for that, financially, logistically nor physically so ..... but it needs discussion because not everyone has been as fortunate as you have been, again you are being very entitled and elitist in your posts.
Let me guess you are a white middled aged male? Only a white middle aged male could write such an entitled elitist post. I understand you now.
Back atcha though, Suck it up Buttercup there is a whole world you seem to be woefully unaware of and that troubles me. Maybe try looking beyond your nose and see that many parents are struggling right now!
Your posts are tone deaf and closed minded to the struggles of others around you, you are part of the village and you aren’t being a very good villager, you understand that right?
Purple what’s up with the personal attack against Happy? Pretty childish and uncalled for....
PurplePickles, if it is your belief, and my hopes, that yes, hybrid isn't happening, why is FCPS and County political leaders spending so much time on it?
Many of our neighbors have no idea where there next meal is coming from. Many are unemployed. For many, behind in many bills. But you think this hybrid conversation should be happening when you think it has as much a chance as a snowball lasting on July 4th?
You are crazy PurplePickles.
And tryin to blow smoke and mirrors into this discussion regarding race and age is sad. First, your belief in my background is incorrect. But second, now arguing demographics to sell your position makes me chuckle.
As I have said, suck it up buttercup. Life is a lot more fun when you perservere through it, and when you come out the other side, you will be proud of your strength. I am sure God has faith you can handle what you face. If you were a wuss, God would not challenge you. Regardless of ethnicity, age or whatever.
Try to prove me wrong PurplePickles, but when you face adversity and squarely punch it in the jaw, life feels good. And I have felt this often throughout my life. Complaining and baiting folks on demographic issues never gets anyone anywhere.
Thanks Kelly. It just washed off me like rain on a duck's back today.
I just wish people would not always believe an ethnic or other God-provided characteristic of a person drives their arguments. For the uneducated or lazy, maybe. But not for us logical, educated folks. I try to focus on issues, not people.
Much appreciated, Kelly.
I think HappySeller is being a little Holier than Thou. How many School Systems in our region have had successful in-school programs?? It’s hard enough as it is, having hybrid or in-school programs just makes a bad situation worse, more chaotic. I’ve got grandkids in virtual learning and a daughter and daughter-in-law in virtual teaching so I’ve heard both sides. They’re both just starting to get comfortable in the virtual World. I say ride it out for this school year and start back normally🤞next fall. The kids tell me that a big problem has been teachers (many) that are not computer savvy struggling to adapt. None of it is pretty.
@Happy
First off I don't believe in a god so..there's that. So I don't see something I don't believe in challenging me any time soon so there that's too, you have any other brilliant solutions to fix me? I mean other than god???
I find it funny that you have to bring "god" into the discussion, Complaining about and baiting folks with an imaginary being never gets anyone anywhere either.
I can't help it if I can see your true colors, I should have kept that part quiet, my bad but sometimes it's hard not say the quiet part out loud....
Also trying to blow smoke and mirrors into this discussion regarding race and age is very relevant because you seemed to have forgotten about the other races that are out there and struggling with this virtual school thing. What about the non-English speakers??? The special needs children ??? Or did all your children turn out "perfect"?
This whole argument is so about demographics it kills me that you can't see past your nose and see the demographics that are struggling, again your elitism and entitlement is showing.
Try to prove me wrong PurplePickles, you say. I have proved you wrong, many times over and I will continue to do so.
@PurplePickles
I agree with HappySeller. I would say that his point may not be elegant, but I would extend it to say it is up to us to help support the parents that may be having a difficult time right now. That said, I really think it is a horrific idea to send kids back. I can't even fathom how difficult the situation is for people in that situation, but I can imagine that their family getting sick could only make it worse.
I think what Happy is saying (and please excuse me if I am putting words into your mouth), is that it is entitlement to insist that the schools open up for hybrid to serve a smaller subset of the population. That said, we need to figure out a way to make it easier and I am open to most ideas short of bringing kids into an environment that was not designed to keep them hermetically safe.
NMP, I sign up to your conversation. My entitlement concerns stem from the fact that, since we have schools, some feel entitled to force their use, regardless of the safety of others. You have children, teachers, support staffs, bus drivers and a lot more in this equation...not just your cute Suzy or likeable TImmy.
I really think this hybrid support subset in Frederick County is very small. In talking to my neighbors, and reading the posts to recent FNP articles, I see very little support.
I have been told for years I have a corner on bluntness. Well, a product of my military background. Throughout my life I have not been a fan of playing games or beating around bushes. For a period in my life as a warfighter, it often was the difference between life and death. And, buttercups always lost.
@NMP
I agree it is horrific idea to send kids back to school but maybe it isn't? This is a discussion board let's discuss it instead on getting on one's high horse like Happy is and discuss it.
It isn't entitled to think about sending the kids back to school, what's entitled is to think that everyone is in the same exact position as Happy seems to be????
Many many parents are struggling and yet we seem not to want to see those parents....we are only looking at things through our own privileged set of eyes...let's try and see things through the eyes of the parents that are struggling what can we do to help them? It isn't patting yourself on the back and telling everyone else to Suck it Up like Happy is doing is it?
@Kelly Alzan
Tell me how I am attacking Happy? Why because I can see right through his posts ?
PurplePickles, when I see everyone in Frederick County wearing masks for 30 days straight, from Thurmont to Burkittsville to Middletown to Urbana and Mt. Airy, then we should engage in fruitful discussions about a hybrid or in-school FCPS environment.
And if anyone travelled for Thanksgiving, or are planning to for Christmas, they do not deserve a seat at the table of this argument.
I am a firm believer that other's rights end where mine begin. And my children's. That is not an ethnic, age or elitist or holier-than-thou position. It is a fact.
PurplePickles, your 3:17 PM post is a waffle. Pick a side and defend it. Trust me, having massive meetings and discussions for the sake of having massive meetings and discussions always fails. Especially if the outcome is already believed to have been decided by most of the parties.
PurplePickles, I have no ethnic or age questions for you. But you ever served in the US military?
@HappY
WELL DUH about the mask wearing for 30 days AT LEAST....you should read my other posts before you post if you are going to post something directly to me...I strongly advise that. because I already spoke about masks and such in my earlier posts.
Masks are going to need to be worn for a long time way after we start getting vaccinated and I don't see that happening do you??? So that's why we need to at least start discussing and planning for Hybrid school because if we wait for everything to fall into place the kids won't be going back to school this fall either.
So you see why it's not a waste of time or resources to be discussing now?
PurplePickles, I am going to disengage now so that I can start my weekend. I am glad when I was in the military I never had to take a hill alongside you.
I do feverently hope that whatever position FCPS takes maximizes the potential benefits for the most folks possible in Frederick County. Not everyone may be pleased with the decisions made or sausagemaking employed, but that is life.
Everyone enjoy your weekends!
@HappySeller
My 3:17 post is not a waffle if you had been paying attention you would know what side I'm on and that is the side of common sense, but I can tell you haven't being paying attention.
Nor do you care much about common sense, it's your way or the highway am I right? It's the military that shines right through you, nothing wrong with that. Because you either take orders or give orders am I right, I mean military speaking right? Now following orders that's whole different matter in the military am I right?
What does me having been in the military have to do with anything other than I'm not following your orders like a military person would, am I right? So I think you know my answer don't you?
Your sexism is showing and you are a tad misogynistic also...just sayin
PurplePickles, what concerns me is, if you had been in the military, you would have had staff meetings, pow wows, a campfire, a kum-ba-yah session and two potty breaks before taking any hill.
I would just have taken the hill.
Has nothing to do with sexism, or age, or ethnicity. Has to do with approach.
When you charge a hill you must be concerned about all your troops. Teachers. Bus drivers. Cafeteria workers. Janitors. Support staff. You cannot just be concerned with your best buddy in the battalion, or your little Timmy.
You seem to keep on bringing up demographic issues in this discussion. I am actually a nice looking dude, if that helps you frame your comments to follow?
[beam]
Some of the village want nothing to do with taking care of children either financially or with their time (especially with the growth of the human population being the number one cause of human induced climate change). Those of us with no children already are asked to do more to fund public education than parents are. We should not be asked to do more until parents pay at least the same in income taxes. Just think, state and local taxes could be roughly 50% lower without the burden of educating children. Have children if you want, but because of the burden on the resources of the different levels of governments and more importantly on the planet, we should not have tax policies that incentivize producing children. The world didn't come to an end before the public school systems existed however, it seems parents have become more reliant on public school systems and other entities to help raise their children without paying their equal share of the costs much less the full costs of their choice to have children.
@MD
Cry me river..dude. There are children all around you and there would have never been a you without a child. so just grow up, quite complaining and Suck It Up Buttercup. I don't think Happy would be very happy with your post here. Make sure you read all of Happy's posts as well they are enlightening, just like you are. It's telling that you refuse to see the benefits you have reaped because you live in an educated society. Privileged much ?
MD - we get it. You don't have children and rage against those that do. Sorry that you can't see the bigger picture . While I agree with many of your statements concerning climate and other environmental issues, it might just be one of these kids comes up with a non-polluting source of energy, the next cure for a devasting disease, etc. Wonder if your parents had the same attitude?
You're right Crab, it's not the school's responsibility for the kids' mental health. Who are they going to blame when the kids are ill prepared for the disappointments of life that will eventually come along from time to time ? Time to get back to being families.
An education system not listening to science. The irony
Alban's answer to questions appears to be " it will have to be figured out." It is so entirely obvious that returning students to school would be a terrible decision. Politically desirable, but scientifically irresponsible.
@jth7100
Not only is it irresponsible, it should be considered a dereliction of the office.
Jessica Fitzwater’s question about teaching both virtual students and in-classroom students simultaneously is one of most significant challenges facing teachers, if schools open with the system offering both virtual and classroom opportunities. Dr. Alban did not answer her question, but rather raised a completely different challenge facing educators amidst figuring this out.
Saint John has been doing this for 3 months. Maybe she should ask them.
How many students attend St. John?
@rdcjr52
Hybrid seems like an impossibility to manage and places an even higher burden on an already overburdened teaching staff. IMO it is just an appeasement to the crowd who wants their kids out of the house and introduces unnecessary risk for little reward to everyone involved.
Brad Young I KNOW you’re reading the comments here.
Jerry Donald and Fitzwater are both teachers, listen to them. Alban wanting in person teaching is not realistic. How many children have committed suicide and how does she know it was because of not going to school and whether it would have happened anyway.
The kids need to be back in school. Plain and simple, FCPS has had plenty of time to figure out how to accomplish this safely and has plenty of resources at their disposal at the state and federal level to assist in creating these measures. Businesses and Restaurants adapted in mere days to the ever changing executive orders and local jurisdiction rules yet FCPS has had an entire year and cant figure out how to accomplish this task? The most concerning part of this article for me is that Councilman Donald believes that everyone is going to have the vaccine by late spring and COVID will no longer be an issue......I will be surprised if front line health care workers and first responders have all had the opportunity for the vaccine by late spring.
If you think that Business and Restaurants are the same as Schools that is a problem right there because they are NOT the same.
@Crab0721
Exactly!
They are fundamentally different functions and methods. You are also talking about 2 different populations with different challenges.
For example, children, while less likely to be harmed by contracting COVID, are more likely to be carriers. The idea of putting them back in school could cause a horrific spike with teachers and staff at a minimum being out of school and worst case dying. It's sooo not worth it.
@NMP
IF we had acted like mature adults and used our common sense and our critical thinking skills when it comes to Covid-19 then our children would be in school right now. But we had a drunken orange frat boy leading the way so here we are....
@PurplePickles
I agree. I keep saying that we ultimately needed a strong federal response. Instead we have a patchwork of inconsistencies. We even have states that are in complete denial (see South Dakota and Florida). They are paying a heavy price right now and will continue to see the god awful things they will be forced to do to deal with the piling bodies.
@Crab0721
No bars and restaurants are not the same as school, bars and restaurants are open and doing a super wonderful job of spreading the covid virus, schools are closed and after all these months we now know that schools, with the proper protocols in place, are not known to be covid spreaders like bars and restaurants. So.....I'm seeing we have our priorities all screwed up that's what I'm seeing. But that's just me....
I wonder how many of us traveled for Thanksgiving? how many of us are practicing covid etiquette, you know like wearing masks, staying home when possible, only going out if needed, not going to bars and restaurants, not having or going to gatherings etc.... How many of us have our priorities in the right place? With the Covid numbers spiking like they are that is certainly an indicator of where our priorities are and they aren't with our children getting back to school any time soon.
@PurplePickles
Where are you getting your data about schools not being a vector? I have seen exactly the opposite.
@NMP
I do my studies....
Children are not COVID-19 super spreaders
https://adc.bmj.com/content/105/7/618
COVID-19 Transmission and Children: The Child Is Not to Blame
https://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/146/2/e2020004879
On the basis of these data, SARS-CoV-2 transmission in schools may be less important in community transmission than initially feared. This would be another manner by which SARS-CoV-2 differs drastically from influenza, for which school-based transmission is well recognized as a significant driver of epidemic disease and forms the basis for most evidence regarding school closures as public health strategy.11,12 Although 2 reports are far from definitive, the researchers provide early reassurance that school-based transmission could be a manageable problem, and school closures may not have to be a foregone conclusion, particularly for elementary school–aged children who appear to be at the lowest risk of infection. Additional support comes from mathematical models, which find that school closures alone may be insufficient to halt epidemic spread13 and have modest overall impacts compared with broader, community-wide physical distancing measures.14
The Health 202: The evidence doesn't support closing schools to stop the coronavirus
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/11/20/health-202-evidence-doesnt-support-closing-schools-stop-coronavirus/
The nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, said last night he too was a proponent of keeping schools open if at all feasible. “One of the things we need to do...is try to keep the kids in school,” Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN yesterday. “My feeling is the default condition is to keep the schools open if you possibly can.”
There are also businesses that are truly essential (i.e., grocery stores, hardware stores, gas stations, etc.) and those that are luxuries (i.e., restaurants, bars, art studios, gym studios, etc.) and the rules can and should apply differently to them. It is bad for someone to lose a business, but it is worse for someone to lose a life. One think people should learn from all of this is if they weren't saving for emergencies before, they better start now. I've posted before how even something as simple as giving up a starbucks coffee a day, or a pack of cigarettes a day, etc. can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars (much more if people would forego expensive vacations) one could have had down the road if they put off immediate gratification for long term benefit. Unfortunately I'm not sure many people will change their financial behavior as a result of this pandemic.
Guess u haven’t read or watched the news lately regarding the virus.....
Kids aren't expected to get the vaccine until the fall, after school starts.
Pfizer CEO recently said they don't know if the vaccine stops the vaccinated person from spreading or shedding the virus. If that's the case for this vaccine and others, all the masks and social distancing will be needed for a very long time as not everyone will be vaccinated. Hopefully that's not the case.
reds - how much time do you spend in a restaurant compared to a school ? While I agree this is a complex issue, figuring how to do this for 40,000 + students, myriad of support workers and the need to clean buildings makes it tough. I support schools.
This is a very foolish decision. And they can’t say they didn’t know. It’s been well broadcast since summer that the virus would explode around thanksgiving.
You people that decided to open schools are very very foolish and are poor decision makers
@KellyAlzan
You are absolutely correct. Leaders lead. Leaders see and understand conditions and put everyone in the best possible position. The BOE that voted to send the kids back to school and hybrid are a bunch of cowards.
I sincerely think that not one of them understand community spread. The fact that Alban said that they managed to have only 2 infections shows how a lack of critical thinking she has and why she needs to go.
Even with all of the protection that they claim to have in place and the minuscule populations of people going into buildings they still managed to get 2 infections.
Can you imagine how much worse it would have been if the population was higher?
I agree with the coward assessment.
I would like to add some members of the FCPS Board and executive staff and Frederick County Council remind me also of jello, waffles, slippery octopusses, teflon wrap, playdoh, greased watermelons, a house made of sticks and chickens.
Anyone wanna play pin the tail of the donkey?
Spot on
Why is it the schools responsibility for their children's mental health. If they are so worried about it then they need to use the resources available for their children and get them help. Also I don't want to hear that they can't afford it because most of the ones complaining are probably just tired of dealing with their children being home. Most people want to complain rather than do something about it or they think that they are too good for help. Well get off your high horse and help your children and start helping them rather then blame the Schools. Schools are NOT responsible for your children's mental, physical and emotional well-being right now the PARENTS ARE!!
Well said, Crab.
Bingo.
@Crab0721
People are literally grasping for straws to find a reason to send kids back to school. This foolishness needs to stop. We as a country are starting to spike and this is the worse possible time in the world to send kids back to school, yet here we are with weak BOE leadership trying to do it.
We are worse now than when we went into remote operations and we are doing the opposite of our conventional wisdom when all signs are saying to stay the course. It is madness.
Welcome to the discussion.
