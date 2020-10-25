Following an incident earlier this year where a Nazi flag was found hanging in the window of a Gov. Thomas Johnson High School classroom, the Frederick County Board of Education heard the final draft of a new policy on the teaching of controversial subjects during their most recent meeting.
The drafting of the policy was prompted by the Nazi flag incident said board member Michael Buntisky, who sits on the FCPS policy committee. He said the committee, board, and school system felt that some guidelines and standards needed to be set.
“We do have to deal with some issues that can be touchy but we want to deal with them in such a way that the teacher has some guidance,” Bunitsky said. “[The policy] gives teachers and parents recognition of how issues that come up pretty much on a daily basis these days could be addressed in a classroom.”
During a basketball game at TJ High on the night of Feb. 7, a Nazi flag was seen by parents and students hanging in the window of a classroom.
A picture of the flag hanging in the window prompted a viral Facebook post and expressions of outrage. After school officials were alerted to the presence of the flag, it was immediately removed.
An email sent out two days later via FindOutFirst by Daniel Lippy, former principal of TJ High, informed the community that the flag was hanging because it is used in a class about World War II.
The school and Frederick County Public Schools went on to issue formal statements and apologies for any hurt the presence of the flag had caused.
Soon afterward, the board expressed concern regarding how historical artifacts are used in classroom settings.
During a conversation with the News-Post in February, School Superintendent Terry Alban said that the issue that has to be worked out is how and when such historical artifacts are used.
“I think the concern is when you have a permanent display versus in the context of the lesson you bring something out,” she said.
The policy states that historical artifacts may be used in the context of curricular objectives and recognizes the importance of using artifacts to teach students to be critical thinkers.
It defines controversial issues as, “a point or matter about which there exist significant opposing viewpoints and/or multiple perspectives.”
A discussion of controversial issues may be done when the issue has political, economic, or social significance, when students are provided access to credible and relevant information related to the topic, when the issue is presented in a setting free of bias or judgment, and when students are able to form their own opinions on the issue without jeopardizing their relationship with the teacher or school.
Additionally, the policy states that teachers are responsible for presenting all views on a subject and that teachers may share their own personal views when appropriate as long as it is presented as an opinion rather than a fact.
During their most recent meeting, board members did not seem to have any issue with how the final draft policy was written. Board member Rae Gallagher said she was supportive of the way it was written.
“I really appreciate how this is laid out and written particularly around the use of historical artifacts in the classroom as well as sort of the guardrails, the parameters for leading through the conversations within the classroom,” she said.
Bunitsky said in drafting the policy, research was done on how surrounding counties handle the issue. The main goal was to set a line, he said.
“We want to make sure that everyone knows where the line is and recognizing that you do need to teach these things but there is only so far that you can go,” he said. “You want to make sure that all students have opportunities to give input and that they’re all recognized.”
