Approximately 97 percent of Frederick County Public Schools staff who requested a vaccine have received one, according to data released by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) on Monday.
According to the latest chart, which includes data up until March 24, that percentage means the school system now falls in line with many other counties across the state in terms of vaccination rates amongst public school employees.
Out of the state's 24 local school systems, 14 are either at 99 or 100 percent.
Monday's update comes after a previous chart created by MSDE in early March showed FCPS ranking last. After the chart was circulated online, however, many Frederick County officials said the numbers were inaccurate due to a lack of data regarding those who had traveled outside the county to receive a vaccine shot.
During the Frederick County Board of Education's most recent meeting on March 24, board members were told that there were only 100 to 200 employees who expressed interest in receiving a vaccine and were still waiting to get an appointment.
Great news. Now we can do the same for retail sales workers, especially grocery and fast food.
