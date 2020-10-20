David Bass says he wishes the current school board acted with more urgency regarding the reopening of schools but believes more still needs to be done until a hybrid model phase-in can begin.
The Board of Education candidate still has two major concerns. One, he would like to see all school nursing positions filled before more students are brought in. Individuals for these positions are hired by the health department.
Secondly, Bass wants to see the school system develop a more detailed contact tracing plan and specify under what conditions an individual will be alerted that they have been exposed to the virus. These guidelines should be set and communicated to students and families, Bass said.
“We know that there will be some positive cases. Unfortunately, that’s the nature of this pandemic. I want to know, how will we determine who the person who tests positive has been around, and are we going with a 15-minute window of time? I would prefer going with a shorter period of time,” he said. The window refers to how long individuals may have been around a positive case.
Additionally, the percentage of positive cases within the school system should be reported out to the general public on a weekly or bi-weekly basis, Bass said.
He understands why some parents may be frustrated by the current board.
“I have deep concerns as well that the board did not act with greater urgency....the four board members of the board who voted against the hybrid model, they may have other health concerns, but these were not brought up in a proactive manner in July or August or September,” Bass said.
He also said he would like to see improvements made to the virtual learning model to help students who are both struggling and those who feel like they aren’t being challenged enough.
“We have surveyed enough families on enough topics and then not listened to them. How about we do a survey...to say: Are you looking for more challenging work? Are you looking for assignments that will enrich your education? And let’s provide that,” Bass said.
He also said he would like to prioritize academics over a return to sports and said he wishes more could have been done during the warmer months to bring students together for classes in outdoor spaces.
“I emailed several board members over the summer to inquire about using fields and parks for academics. The feedback was that it was impractical,” Bass said. “When you hear how lonely and isolated students are, I continue to think there is more we could have done, especially in the nice weather these last couple months, to bring students together in small groups outside, so they can get some social interaction.”
Regarding racial equity, Bass said he thinks the school system’s response to addressing issues has been reactive, and he said he has observed a lack of trust amongst community organizations about FCPS’s new Racial Equity Committee.
“I think there are long-time trusted leaders in underrepresented communities whose views were not brought forward through the racial equity committee. I’m an optimist, maybe we can move forward in a more collaborative way, but currently there seems to be a lack of trust,” he said.
Moving forward, Bass said he would like to see the FCPS curriculum feature more authors of color and address the topic of systemic racism.
Additionally, clearer policies need to be set by the board so that teachers and administrators know they will receive support for calling out incidents of racism within schools.
Regarding school resource officers, Bass said he would like to explore alternative options to having them stationed in school buildings every day, as students of color have expressed discomfort with their presence and, according to Bass, students with disabilities have had negative interactions with them.
The program, he says, has expanded well beyond its original scope and intent and needs to be reformed.
“There is discussion of the mentoring role that SROs can provide to students. That is an idea I don’t want to dismiss,” Bass said. “I think the vast majority of disciplinary measures can be handled by the principal and the assistant principal in schools and I think that emergencies can be handled by police responding to the school, in the same way that they would respond to a private home or a business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.