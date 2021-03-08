Frederick County Public Schools families have until March 12 to request a change in their student's instructional model for the fourth quarter.
Families can request that their children change from either a virtual learning model to a hybrid learning model or vice versa for the last academic quarter of the school year, which begins on April 13.
Each school's logistics for operating a hybrid model and how many students each school currently have in hybrid will determine how many requests are approved.
"Schools who started hybrid with a population of 30 to 40 percent of enrollment likely have more available spots as compared to schools who started hybrid with a population of 50 to 60 percent of enrollment," Brandon Oland, a spokesperson for FCPS, said in an email. "Staffing, a building’s physical space, and student course selection all impact hybrid capacity limitations when implementing the requirements for physical distancing."
Families whose requests are not approved will be placed on a waiting list, in case availability becomes an option at a later date. Oland said schools will notify families of approved requests as soon as possible.
When asked how schools will determine which requests will be approved, Oland said the educational needs of students will always be taken into consideration and that FCPS is trying to accommodate the preferences of all families.
He added that FCPS remains focused on continuing the current version of the hybrid model without expansion through the end of the school year.
If families are interested in changing their child's instructional model, they are encouraged to reach out to the individual schools.
