For Dean Rose, there are three reasons he says people should vote for him in the upcoming Frederick County Board of Education election — his commitment, passion and experience.
Rose touched on these three characteristics and other issues important to him during a hour-long conversation with Tarolyn Thrasher on her web series “Next on the Mic.”
Rose is a longtime employee of State Farm and serves as the board chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County. Both of his children graduated from FCPS high schools and he coached youth basketball in the county for more than 10 years.
When asked what effect an all-virtual environment will have on school athletics this fall, Rose said he is afraid student-athletes will lose a much-needed social connection, but hopes to see staff come up with creative solutions to maintain it.
“As a coach, I’ve always taken a lot of pride in the relationships I’ve built with my players because I thought that was more important than any game,” Rose said. “I would love it if our coaches and teachers would find a way to virtually connect with their teams.”
Regarding other aspects of distance learning, Rose said he thinks current board members made the right decision in choosing to open schools in a virtual mode and he has confidence that this semester will run more smoothly than the last.
“I think the key word we have to remember here is this is a novel coronavirus, it’s new.... we’re learning new things every day,” Rose said. “I don’t think we’d forgive ourselves if we lost a couple of teachers, if we lost a student.”
Rose did mention, however, that he hopes to see a renewed focus on equity issues that came to light through distance learning such as internet access and those students who simply didn’t log on or connect for various reasons.
One of Rose’s biggest campaign issues is the need for more mental health resources in schools.
He stated that FCPS has not done enough in supplying the proper amount of mental health and social services to students. But instead of playing the blame game, action needs to be taken, Rose said.
His idea is to partner with community organizations already in place and equipped to provide such resources and services.
When asked about diversity and equity issues within FCPS, Rose said he was ready to be an ally to those fighting for change.
“I think as a white person I need to support [people of color], I need to back them, I need to volunteer but I don’t need to lead. That’s not my role because I can’t speak from their perspective,” Rose said.
He wants to see more teachers of color hired but feels a different and new approach needs to be taken related to recruitment.
“Why don’t we target the best teachers who are already established and sell them the beauty of coming to Frederick to live and teach a diverse population?” Rose said. “I think we lock ourselves in a box if all we’re ever doing is going to job fairs [at universities]...we have got to look at a different avenue of attack.”
Rose wants to be an agent of change and hopes he will get the chance to do so come November. His commitment, he said, is that he will always be prepared, his passion is for students, and his experience comes from the various work he’s done in partnership with FCPS and other county organizations for the past two decades.
