Like many other candidates running for the Frederick County Board of Education, Dean Rose says he is comfortable moving forward with reopening as long as he can get answers to a few lingering questions first.
Among other things, Rose would like to see some sample schedules for different groups of students and teachers depending on what grade level and learning model they are in. He'd also like to have more specifics on staffing in order to determine how Frederick County Public Schools will progress from step to step and bring in more students.
Rose would also like to know what kind of accommodation policies will be in place for teachers who may not be able to return to the classroom for serious health reasons.
“Are we going to stick to just ADA — American with Disabilities Act — accommodations or are we going to expand that definition?” Rose said. “Are we going to force people who are uncomfortable? ... A really good question that I want to ask is what about teachers who are pregnant?”
Additionally, Rose said there needs to be more communication and transparency with the community in terms of how many positive COVID-19 cases the school system is seeing.
“In the event that we have an outbreak and it’s necessary to close down a classroom or school or go back to virtual, we need to have been properly communicating with our community so that they’re prepared,” Rose said. “So that we don’t all of a sudden announce on a Friday or on a Wednesday at four o’clock that you’re going virtual tomorrow”
One big aspect that has also been missing from the very beginning is teacher input, Rose said.
“Why didn’t we have a full committee made up of teachers from all levels and school-based staff?” Rose asked.
He said he has spoken with teachers who are already in the building teaching small groups. According to Rose, these teachers pointed out that it's different having three students in a space versus 12 and that changes will need to be made if more kids are brought in.
He knows that parents and students want to get back into the classroom, and whenever that happens, Rose hopes there will be a sense of accountability.
“If you’re putting up such a fight to bring your kids back to school...you got to hold each other accountable,” Rose said. “If a kid gets sent to school and he looks flushed or ill ... you have to come get your child now and your child now has to remain home based on isolation criteria that we have set forth. There has to be strong language.”
The pandemic and the topic of reopening schools are important, but Rose said he hopes racial equity and some of the change's students, alumni and parents have been calling for don’t get forgotten or drowned out.
Conversations about race should happen in the classroom and teachers need to be trained to navigate those discussions, he said. Additionally, Rose said there needs to be a revamp of certain parts of the FCPS curriculum, particularly with history.
He said some students have gone off to college without having any discussions about the significance of Juneteenth.
"Is that career and college ready? I would say no," he said.
These conversations can be uncomfortable, Rose said, but they’re critical to ensuring students receive a quality and diverse education.
“There is a lot of painful history in the birth of this country and part of the issue is, I think, we haven’t had that happy ending yet, so it’s uncomfortable for people. They’re like, wow, these issues still exist to a very uncomfortable point,” he said.
When asked about school resource officers (SROs), Rose said the community needs to understand the seriousness of the school-to-prison pipeline and how it is exacerbated by programs like the SRO program. There also needs to be a reflection on how students, especially students of color, feel.
“We have to understand what the experiences of our children of color are with police officers outside of school because that’s what they’re bringing into school...and then they have a difficult time relating to an armed uniformed police officer,” Rose said.
Because of this and the fact that, according to Rose, safety is never guaranteed, even with an armed presence in the building, the program needs to be constantly reviewed to make sure the original goals and intentions are always being met and are not infringing upon the student experience, he said.
