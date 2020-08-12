During a recent appearance on Next on the Mic, Board of Education candidate Sue Johnson said she was OK with where the current curriculum of Frederick County Public Schools stands in terms of diversity.
Johnson, who has a son entering third grade, said she has reviewed his curriculum and does not see any issues, but also pointed out that there may be some aspects of curriculums in other, higher grades that she would change.
“So far, the curriculum...has demonstrated better diversity than what I have seen and heard from others,” Johnson said. “So far I have not seen anything blatant that has made me have red flags.”
Her response was immediately rebutted by the host of the Next on the Mic, Tarolyn Thrasher.
“My daughter is a Black girl and she would beg to differ,” Thrasher said. “I don’t think there is a lot of diversity and it makes me a little weary that you didn’t see any red flags.”
Diversity in the FCPS curriculum is one of many topics Johnson and Thrasher discussed recently on the web series, which was created by Thrasher to have conversations with leaders in the county.
The two women spent the majority of the time talking about virtual learning and how FCPS handled the online transition this past spring.
Johnson is a Frederick Community College professor and said she could not understand why FCPS struggled with getting students the technology they needed and getting schools up and working online quicker.
“The one thing that was truly bothering me from the get-go [was] the lack of the ability to quickly ramp up to be able to serve the community,” Johnson said. “I've been teaching online for 20 years so I found myself making sure that not only [my son] was up and running but also informally coaching and helping his classroom teacher who it was very apparent had never taught online before.”
Johnson added that if she were on the board she would have made sure that teachers got as much professional development as needed to be successful in a virtual environment.
Johnson also said that the pandemic seems to have deepened the various equity gaps that exist between groups of students especially regarding access to needed tools.
“I don’t understand why every student does not have a Chromebook,” Johnson said. “Once we hit the pandemic, having a computer was as important as having a pencil, and I think the school system, in my opinion, has a lot of room for improvement in terms of infrastructure in place.”
She also took issue with the school system’s “aspirational goals” — five outlined goals that are part of FCPS’ mission to provide quality public education.
“To me [aspirational] says that’s something we’re trying to do. I would like to see those just say goals,” Johnson said.
The priorities and goals of the school system should be measurable, she said, with deadlines and timelines in place for when targets are going to be met.
With hiring more teachers of color, for example, Johnson said there should be a plan to have a certain percentage of teachers be people of color by a certain date.
“I'm results-oriented. I don’t like talking a lot. I would rather show you,” Johnson said.
Johnson, a volunteer firefighter and EMT, wants to bring the best education system to the county and says she has the varied experience to do so.
“I have enough involvement in different aspects of our community and have enough of a background in education that I would be a good representative of the public to serve on the Board of Education,” Johnson said. “If I'm on that board, I'm there to work for all 46,000 students and all of their families in Frederick County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.