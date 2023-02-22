After more than two hours of discussion and impassioned debate, the Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday voted 4-3 to move ahead with a plan to house Middletown’s elementary and middle schools under one roof.
Board Vice President Dean Rose and members Karen Yoho, Rae Gallagher and David Bass voted for the plan.
Board President Sue Johnson and members Nancy Allen and Jason Johnson voted against the plan, instead favoring one with two separate buildings.
Middletown residents and town employees — many of whom previously expressed concern about housing elementary and middle schoolers in one building — lambasted the board and school district officials on Wednesday night for the way they had handled the process. They called for changes to the way school construction projects are planned, funded and communicated.
Middletown Burgess John Miller called the process “distorted and patently unfair.”
School board members acknowledged flaws in the procedure, which began in the spring with a feasibility study by architects and engineers.
“It’s very clear that this was a lousy process,” Bass said. “We must do better with these feasibility studies.”
But a majority of board members still felt that housing the two schools under one roof was the best option.
Middletown elementary, middle and high schools are currently on a shared 71-acre campus. All three buildings need updates.
After a months-long feasibility study to determine how best to modernize the three schools, Frederick County Public Schools recommended that the board approve a 10- to 12-year plan to demolish each building, then build two new ones.
Under the plan, the high school would stand alone, but the elementary and middle schools would be under one roof. They will have separate entrances, front offices, play spaces and common areas, FCPS officials say. They will also have separate gyms and cafeterias.
The building — which FCPS officials refer to as a “co-located” facility — will be about 158,000 square feet. Of that, only about 15,000 square feet will be shared spaces.
Shared spaces will include outdoor storage facilities and some staff lounges, FCPS Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo said Wednesday night.
The schools will be separated by locking doors, and students will not be able to roam freely between them.
Middletown Elementary School houses students in third through fifth grade. Younger students attend Middletown Primary School, a little less than a mile from the main Middletown campus.
Officials heard two alternatives to the proposal approved Wednesday night: The district could renovate and add to the elementary, middle and high schools without any demolition, or demolish all three buildings and build three new ones.
The co-located plan was the most cost-efficient, had the quickest construction timeline and would maximize green space on the shared campus, FCPS officials have said.
It is also eligible for higher-than-typical funding from the state, since sharing certain spaces will make the building more efficient.
Typically, the state covers 64% of construction costs for FCPS. But the state will likely cover 70% of the costs for the co-located elementary and middle school.
If the board were to reject the co-located building plan, Lebo said Wednesday, the entire campus modernization would be delayed by several years. And there would be no guarantee the state would fund the project adequately as the years went on, he said.
Miller, Middletown’s burgess, said the board had been “boxed in” to choosing the co-located facility. He said it was “disheartening” and “appalling” that his community was not consulted earlier in the feasibility study process.
Several residents said they felt they were being “held hostage” and forced to choose between the co-located facility or nothing at all.
“We will live with whatever is presented to us,” one man said, “basically, because we have no choice.”
