Election Day will remain a holiday for Frederick County Public Schools students and staff.
The day has traditionally been a holiday for the school system in past election years because schools are often used as voting locations. FCPS wanted to make polling day this year, which falls on Nov. 3, an instructional day because students are learning from home and not as many schools will be used as voting locations as in previous elections.
FCPS staff submitted a request to the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) to waive the holiday.
According to Kevin Cuppett, executive director of Curriculum, Instruction and Innovation for FCPS and interim co-chair for the Calendar Committee, the state felt the reasoning put forth by FCPS did not meet the necessary threshold for warranting a waiver.
Since Election Day will be a holiday with no school, Cuppett said one day will need to be added to the end of the school year in order to meet the state’s requirement of 180 instructional days.
According to the published FCPS calendar, school is currently slated to end on June 11, if there are no snow days.
Board of Education members did not seem to agree with the state’s decision, but in the end, voted to pass the changes to the calendar at their Wednesday meeting. The resolution passed 6 to 1 with support from the student member of the board. Board member Michael Bunitsky opposed.
Before voting, Board President Brad Young said he was going to give his support but that he thought the state’s reasoning was “dumb.”
