The construction of Blue Heron Elementary School is progressing and remains on schedule, according to Paul Lebo, chief operating officer for Frederick County Public Schools.
The school will sit on a 15-acre site in the Lake Linganore Hamptons West community and will be a partial two-story building. The design, which was approved in July 2019, will have two separate drop-off loops and entrances for cars and school buses as well as a playing field and paved court.
The building, which will have a capacity for 705 students, is being built due to rapid development and increasing enrollment that has been seen in the area.
Lebo said the most recent activities of the construction include structural steel assembly and installation of underground plumbing utilities.
Construction on the school began earlier this year and is expected to be completed by June of next year, with the school opening in August 2021.
The name Blue Heron was chosen last year out of 39 suggestions from the public. Other top contenders had been Linganore Creek Elementary and Lakeside Elementary.
