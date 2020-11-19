For students who are attending school virtually these days, something as simple as a desk might be the key to success.
It was something Jess Berrellez realized a few months ago when she started seeing more and more families that were in need of desks for their children.
Berrellez, a mom of three who resides in Gaithersburg, is an active volunteer in her community who has been helping local families get through this time of virtual learning. So when folks started asking for desks, Berrellez began seeking out donations and looking online for free desks that might be available.
But the need was greater than the supply, so Berrellez turned to her husband and asked him to build a few desks.
That simple act has now turned into a nationwide movement called “Desks by Dads,” which is focused on building desks for students in need. Originally, the desks were made by fathers, but now people from all backgrounds are coming together to build students a workspace.
The desks are given to families who self-refer themselves, or the organization works with school principals or parent-teacher associations to identify students in need.
Recently, the movement made its way into Frederick County, specifically at Lincoln Elementary School in Frederick.
Seventeen desks were built for students of Lincoln Elementary by Neil Gager, owner of Frederick Lumber Company, and a group of volunteers.
After finding out about "Desks by Dads," Gager contacted Berrellez and organized a day for desk building at his warehouse. A group of about 12 people came together and built 35 wooden desks. Half of those were given to Lincoln Elementary and the other half went to a middle school in Montgomery County, Gager said.
“It was good to see how people stepped up ... it was really rewarding to see how motivated and how quickly as a group we came together and were able to get all of them made. It was good to be a part of the community,” Gager said.
On Wednesday, one of Gager’s desks was delivered to Lincoln Elementary third-grader Kayli Stern.
Lincoln Elementary Principal Eric Rhodes dropped off Kayli’s new desk along with a chair and desk lamp that was donated by the Frederick County Parent Teacher Association.
Kayli was thrilled. For the first time in recent memory, she would have a desk that fit her.
“I've been sitting at a desk that I've had for a very long time, but it’s kind of annoying because it’s kind of short and I'm tall, and when I sit I just can’t get comfortable,” she said. “I like [this new desk]. I like that it has a lamp.”
Kayli’s mother, Deana Road, further explained Kayli has been working at a table that she has had since childhood.
“It was never meant for actual schoolwork. It was meant for drawing and stuff,” Road said. “[This] might help her feel a little more comfortable because she won’t be confined to this little itty bitty desk that keeps hitting her knees.”
When Frederick County Public Schools transitioned into a virtual learning environment in March, many students were faced with non-ideal working conditions.
Latonya Disney, community liaison for Lincoln Elementary, said she knows of many families that are in need of dedicated workspaces for their children.
“People are in different situations with distance learning. Some kids are at home, some kids are at neighbors' houses, some kids are at grandparents' houses,” she said. “It’s just good for them to have a space to be able to put all their stuff and work and for them not to have one more barrier with distance learning.”
Berrellez agreed.
“Space and privacy are a luxury for a lot of families, and a lot of the kids that we're serving ... don’t necessarily have their own room or workstation,” she said. “So, having a small dedicated space that’s your own where you can focus on learning ... I think there’s a lot of value in it.”
When Disney learned that Lincoln Elementary would be receiving the desks, she reached out to families she knew might be in need of a desk. Thirteen desks have been given out so far.
Rhodes said he and the staff were excited to be able to offer students a little extra help during an otherwise difficult time.
“This time of virtual learning is hard for kids and families. It’s kind of nice to be able to provide some structure and a designated area for a child to learn,” he said. “If we can kind of stabilize that in a way and give them this sort of learning setting, I think that’s a nice benefit.”
Whether more desks will be built for students in the county is unclear, but Berrellez said she continues to encourage people to start their own mini “Desks by Dad” movement in their community.
There are desk prototypes, models and instructional videos on the official “Desks by Dads” Facebook page, and Berrellez said she is happy to help others get started.
So far, according to Berrellez, 250 desks have been built and donated to students in Maryland. Movements have also sprung up from New York to California.
She said she hopes this shows people that special talents or skills are not required to help out those in need.
“We should all be asking each other how can we help and then finding small ways to do that," Berrellez said. "But the true heroes here are the kids who are working really hard despite all of the different challenges and the barriers they are facing.”
