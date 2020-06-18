Eight Frederick County Public Schools will offer free meals-to-go this summer.
Meals are available for children aged 18 and younger and adults do not need to be present for children to obtain meals.
Meals-to-go will also be offered for pick-up from various school busses which will be parked at different locations around the county.
The eight school locations are: Ballenger Creek Elementary School, Crestwood Middle School, Frederick High School, Hillcrest Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Monocacy Elementary School, North Frederick Elementary School, and Waverley Elementary School.
From June 22 to June 26, all locations will serve breakfast, lunch and supper from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Meals for Monday and Tuesday can be picked up on Mondays; Wednesday meals are provided for Wednesday only; and meals for Thursday and Friday may be picked up on Thursdays.
There will also be meals available for Saturdays and Sundays at Hillcrest Elementary and Waverley Elementary.
From June 29 to August 20 only breakfast and lunch will be be available for pick up at the meal sites following the same schedule on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information and for a full-list of locations, visit www.fcps.org.
(1) comment
When did the taxpayers obligation to provide free public education expand to provide free meals come one, come all, all summer? [ninja]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.