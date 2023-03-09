A new Frederick County Public Schools report has a detailed timeline and explanation of the response to an incident last year in which a teacher took her 27 students away from school and falsely reported a stabbing.
The report, dated on Thursday, offered few new details on the incident, but has a minute-by-minute timeline. It outlines how the school system and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office worked in tandem on the situation, and how information was put together and distributed to the public.
The News-Post sent questions about the report to FCPS on Thursday afternoon. Wanda Ford, an executive assistant in the Public Affairs Department, said FCPS would not be able to answer the questions before deadline on Thursday.
Frederick County Board of Education President Sue Johnson could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.
Frederick County Council President Brad Young, the school board president at the time of the incident, said Thursday that he didn't have access to any reports and didn't have any additional comments on the incident.
At around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, a Green Valley Elementary School art teacher led her class of 27 fifth-graders away from the school. The school system has previously said the teacher believed she was taking them away from a threat.
The teacher had radioed the front office multiple times to say she was taking the class outside, the report said. After getting no response, the teacher "thought the building was quiet and elected to leave the building with the fifth-grade class."
The teacher, who has not been publicly identified, had the students walk almost a mile through neighborhoods and brush to a nearby café called The Buzz at the Green Valley strip mall.
While the students were walking through the neighborhood, the teacher had them take off any brightly colored clothing and ditch their electronic devices.
At the café, the teacher called the police and falsely reported a stabbing at the elementary school, authorities have said.
Twenty minutes after the class left the school, at 11:55 a.m., another teacher who works with the class discovered that the students were missing. She and others searched for 10 minutes before officially reporting the class missing to the front office at 12:05 p.m., the timeline shows.
Five minutes before, at roughly noon, the art teacher had waved down a FedEx truck and talked to the driver, the timeline showed.
The school tried to find the class by “calling for them on the radio, calling directly into the specials classrooms and an all call over the PA system,” the timeline said.
The principal was notified of the missing class at 12:12 p.m., seven minutes after the front office learned of the missing students. The principal ordered the school to be put on lockdown 8 minutes later, at 12:20 p.m.
It was during this time that the class arrived at The Buzz. Minutes later, at 12:23 p.m, the art teacher had the Buzz owner call 911. The teacher then got on the phone and reported a stabbing at the elementary school.
Police called the school to ask about the reported stabbing, but the school said a stabbing did not occur. The school told police at this point that there was a class missing from the school.
This was at 12:24 p.m., nearly 30 minutes after the class was discovered to be missing.
A coordinated effort to get students back to the school kicked into gear, the report outlined. The students were receiving aid for minor injuries like scratches at The Buzz and were given water to drink. Sheriff’s office deputies were at both The Buzz and the school.
Mental heath providers were called to the school as resources for the children. FCPS' Security and Emergency Management Department started to coordinate how to feed the children once they returned to the school.
A bus was called at 12:45 p.m. to pick up the students and bring them back to the school. The students arrived back at Green Valley Elementary School at 1:34 p.m.
The report outlined the different messages sent out to the community and processes behind them, acknowledging parents’ feelings that the messages were “either unclear due to timing of information shared or were perceived as lacking transparency which violated trust.”
For example, the first notification to families that this incident had happened was at 1:25 p.m. through the Find Out First system, the report said.
But the message was drafted after a 1 p.m. briefing and sent to the Public Affairs Department at 1:06 p.m, the report said. It can take 5 to 15 minutes for the messages to be processed for distribution, the report said.
The first message was based on information Public Affairs had at the time, the report said. The district issued a second update with clarity on the details once it had a more complete timeline, the report said.
The subsequent messages attempted to provide support to the students who had been taken off campus and to their families. These messages were phone calls from the school's staff, who read a script saying the students were removed from campus, protocols were followed and the students were safe.
The messages also shared that there were still some unknown facts about the situation, and that there would be a meeting for families the following day.
Another message was sent to the Green Valley community as a whole to assure that the school system was taking the incident seriously, and informing them of a community meeting the next day.
A meeting for parents was held on Nov. 4 and a meeting for the community was held on Nov. 10.
The report ended by outlining certain training for the school's staff for incidents, and providing the next steps in looking into the incident, such as conducting a security assessment of the elementary school, retraining the school's staff in certain security measures and reviewing the systemic crisis communication plan.