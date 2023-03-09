Green Valley ES Incident
Frederick County sheriff’s deputies responded to Green Valley Elementary School in November after a teacher and 27 students left the school and went to The Buzz, a cafe at a shopping center along Md. 80.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

A new Frederick County Public Schools report has a detailed timeline and explanation of the response to an incident last year in which a teacher took her 27 students away from school and falsely reported a stabbing.

The report, dated on Thursday, offered few new details on the incident, but has a minute-by-minute timeline. It outlines how the school system and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office worked in tandem on the situation, and how information was put together and distributed to the public.

