District 3 budget hearing
Martha Ruiz, a Frederick resident and a program director for the county’s Family Partnership, speaks during a town hall meeting about the county’s next budget Wednesday at Waverley Elementary School in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Jack Hogan

Most of the roughly 30 Frederick residents who spoke during a town hall meeting Wednesday called for the county to continue with plans for a library branch on the west side of the city.

Residents said they want the library at Westside Regional Park, behind Butterfly Ridge Elementary School. The branch would serve the communities that live along and near the Golden Mile (U.S. 40) and Ballenger Creek.

