Another Frederick County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Find Out First email sent Monday afternoon, the employee works at Hillcrest Elementary School.
At least four other food service employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to previous News-Post reports, including three in Brunswick and one in Walkersville.
FCPS said in the Monday email that individuals who had close contact with this employee were contacted and have been advised to quarantine at home, monitor their health and contact their health care provider.
The school system defines close contact as individuals being closer than six feet for 15 minutes or greater.
All employees who work for FNS follow health and safety protocols, which include wearing face coverings, hand washing, social distancing and sanitizing workspaces, according to FCPS.
The email stated that the risk of exposure to others is believed to be low.
