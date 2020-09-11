Noel Holley thought she was going out to lunch with her fiancé Friday afternoon, but instead she received a surprise on her doorstep.
The Green Valley Elementary School special education teacher came out her front door and was greeted by Amy Wolff with a rather large box.
Inside was a black, Vivo standing desk. It was presented to Holley as a thank you for her work as a teacher.
“Oh my gosh, this is so nice. I am just tickled,” Holley said after the confusion of what was happening wore off.
Her fiancé, Robert Eyler, stood nearby beaming. He had known the desk was coming.
Eyler was a former client of Wolff’s, who is a senior loan officer for Direct Mortgage Loans in Frederick.
Wolff and some business partners recently came up with the idea to gift 30 standing desks to teachers in Frederick and surrounding counties.
Teachers were chosen through a variety of ways; some were former clients of Wolff’s, and others were suggested by people who knew them or their schools. Wolff said more than anything she wanted to simply give back and say thanks.
“Teachers who are normally standing in front of a class all day teaching are now stuck at a desk which is hard enough on them, and for teachers, there might not be a lot of extra disposable income to buy those extra goodies,” Wolff said.
The point about teachers standing is true. Holley said besides the new desk helping her get organized, she is excited to stand again.
“I’d much prefer to stand. We are teachers, we are used to being up and walking and standing, and now we’re just sitting, so it’s hard to get used to,” she said. “This will be helpful.”
Holley said although the switch to virtual learning has been different, she continues to be impressed with her students and how they are adapting to their new reality.
“They are so young, and they are able to get on and use the links, and they’re ready, and they have their materials, I’m just super impressed. Go students,” Holley said, adding again that she is “tickled” to be honored with such a gift during this time.
Wolff said she hopes the desks let teachers know that the community has their back.
“I want them to know they’ve got people in the community in their corner. That there are people out there thinking of you,” Wolff said. “Also, if this gives them that little extra push to go a little further with the kids... I just hope they get some enjoyment out of it.”
