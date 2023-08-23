Raccoon balloons were scattered around the new Brunswick Elementary School on Wednesday morning to welcome students on the first day of classes.
On the wall in the lobby is a mural of a smiling raccoon, wearing a garnet railroader’s cap and a bandanna around his neck.
That is Rocky the Railroader, the new mascot to go with the new school building.
“It just gives us a fun feeling,” Principal Kimberly Mazaleski said, holding a raccoon balloon.
The original Brunswick Elementary building, which is being demolished next to the new building, was built in 1952. Its last renovation was in 1980.
The old building had run its course, Mazaleski said. It was time for something new.
In 2019, the Frederick County Board of Education voted to tear down the old building, and build Brunswick a new school. Construction started in May 2022.
The new brick-red building was built to accommodate 725 students. On the first day of school Wednesday, the school welcomed 773 students, the front office staff said.
Another 23 pre-kindergarten students still have to be enrolled, as well, the staff said.
On one side of the building is two wings, each with two floors, to host all of the classrooms. The first floors hold the lower grades and the upper floors hold third through fifth grade.
Across the lobby on the opposite side of the building, there are music and art classrooms, a cafeteria and a library.
There also is a gym that will be shared with the county’s Parks and Recreation Department.
In the school, there are homages to Rocky the raccoon, like in the library, where the section for the letter R has a picture of a raccoon.
The lore of Rocky the raccoon started when the new school was being built, Mazaleski said.
As crews started ripping out trees and clearing the area to build the new school, a couple of raccoons showed up, she said. One raccoon would sit on the playground, right outside the pre-kindergarten classrooms.
Because the raccoon wouldn’t move, the children couldn’t go out on the playground. The children would look out of the classroom windows and wish the raccoon would leave, she said.
Mazaleski said she took a picture of the stubborn animal, and sent it to the Frederick County Public Schools graphic arts department, along with a picture of a cartoon raccoon. She asked them if they could create a character for the school.
“He is a happy raccoon,” Mazaleski said. “And so I don’t know where the real Rocky is. He’s moved on. He probably lives in another tree somewhere.”
The school even has a Rocky costume, outfitted with his own cap and bandanna that a former FCPS teacher sewed. One teacher has worn the costume so far, but others have been lining up to wear it, too.
When Rocky made an appearance at back-to-school nights, children loved him, Mazaleski said.
The school hosted three back-to-school events, so students and parents could get familiar with the school. Nearly every student attended at least one, Mazaleski said.
As waves of children entered the new building on the first day, they were familiar with and at ease in the new space. Older students ran up the stairs to their new lockers.
Younger siblings clutched the hands of their older siblings, who confidently guided them.
Students ran to hug teachers they hadn’t seen over the summer, as the teachers exclaimed, “We’re so happy you’re here!”
Very exciting to have a brand new school to start off the year!
I am so happy for the kids, families and teachers at Brunswick Elementary. However, I hope they realize 5th grade will be the apex of their student's educational career when it comes to building facilities. Brunswick Middle lacks lockable doors on some of their classrooms, an egregious error in this day and age, and Brunswick High lacks modern day classroom technology, ADA facilities, appropriately sized classrooms, and has asbestos lined tile flooring.
Absolutely correct, Mike. [thumbup]
What is as bad or worse than a lack of lockable doors in the main school building is the use a flimsy, unsecure trailers ("portables") to hold the overflow.
There is simply NO excuse for any of it. None. This is one of the wealthiest areas in one of the richest countries on Earth! Week after week we see the "top seller" home displayed in the FNP. The selling price is always very close to, or over, $1,000,000! From Realtor.com:
" In July 2023, the median listing home price in Frederick County, MD was $512.5K, trending up 7.9% year-over-year. The median listing home price per square foot was $228. The median home sold price was $485K."
So about a half MILLION dollars -- median -- and yet we have sub-standard, potentially unhealthy, even dangerous schools?!! Why? Seriously, why aren't developers paying enough so that we have safe, modern schools with no unsecure trailers?
A cynical person might suspect that there is some extortion or bribery involved. I have no reason to think that's the case, but it does beg the question -- why are developers getting such a sweetheart deal? They are profiting from residential development that is ruining our quality of life, and then sticking us with part of the bill. Why is that allowed to continue?
That business model should be illegal in all 50 states. Pay your way -- 100% -- or go away.
Uplifting article, but I noticed the following:
"The new brick-red building was built to accommodate 725 students. On the first day of school Wednesday, the school welcomed 773 students, the front office staff said.
Another 23 pre-kindergarten students still have to be enrolled, as well, the staff said."
That's just pathetic. Frederick County is so overcrowded that BRAND NEW schools are over significantly over capacity when they first open.
That's enough to invoke § 1-25-8 (B):
"§ 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION.
(A) The parties to an agreement may terminate the agreement by mutual consent.
(B) If the county governing body determines that suspension or termination is essential to ensure the public health, safety, or welfare, the county governing body may suspend or terminate an agreement after a public hearing.
(Ord. 07-33-473, 11-15-2007; Ord. 13-16-644, 8-8-2013; Ord. 14-23-678, 11-13-2014)"
Time to raise mitigation fees to actually cover the costs of development
Exactly right Fred, and/or use "§ 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION" to shut the development down. [thumbup]
