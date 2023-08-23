Raccoon

Raccoon balloons were scattered around the new Brunswick Elementary School on Wednesday morning to welcome students on the first day of classes.

On the wall in the lobby is a mural of a smiling raccoon, wearing a garnet railroader’s cap and a bandanna around his neck.

FrederickFan

Very exciting to have a brand new school to start off the year!

mikebinkley2022

I am so happy for the kids, families and teachers at Brunswick Elementary. However, I hope they realize 5th grade will be the apex of their student's educational career when it comes to building facilities. Brunswick Middle lacks lockable doors on some of their classrooms, an egregious error in this day and age, and Brunswick High lacks modern day classroom technology, ADA facilities, appropriately sized classrooms, and has asbestos lined tile flooring.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Absolutely correct, Mike. [thumbup]

What is as bad or worse than a lack of lockable doors in the main school building is the use a flimsy, unsecure trailers ("portables") to hold the overflow.

There is simply NO excuse for any of it. None. This is one of the wealthiest areas in one of the richest countries on Earth! Week after week we see the "top seller" home displayed in the FNP. The selling price is always very close to, or over, $1,000,000! From Realtor.com:

" In July 2023, the median listing home price in Frederick County, MD was $512.5K, trending up 7.9% year-over-year. The median listing home price per square foot was $228. The median home sold price was $485K."

So about a half MILLION dollars -- median -- and yet we have sub-standard, potentially unhealthy, even dangerous schools?!! Why? Seriously, why aren't developers paying enough so that we have safe, modern schools with no unsecure trailers?

A cynical person might suspect that there is some extortion or bribery involved. I have no reason to think that's the case, but it does beg the question -- why are developers getting such a sweetheart deal? They are profiting from residential development that is ruining our quality of life, and then sticking us with part of the bill. Why is that allowed to continue?

That business model should be illegal in all 50 states. Pay your way -- 100% -- or go away.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Uplifting article, but I noticed the following:

"The new brick-red building was built to accommodate 725 students. On the first day of school Wednesday, the school welcomed 773 students, the front office staff said.

Another 23 pre-kindergarten students still have to be enrolled, as well, the staff said."

That's just pathetic. Frederick County is so overcrowded that BRAND NEW schools are over significantly over capacity when they first open.

That's enough to invoke § 1-25-8 (B):

"§ 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION.

(A) The parties to an agreement may terminate the agreement by mutual consent.

(B) If the county governing body determines that suspension or termination is essential to ensure the public health, safety, or welfare, the county governing body may suspend or terminate an agreement after a public hearing.

(Ord. 07-33-473, 11-15-2007; Ord. 13-16-644, 8-8-2013; Ord. 14-23-678, 11-13-2014)"

Fredginrickey

Time to raise mitigation fees to actually cover the costs of development

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Exactly right Fred, and/or use "§ 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION" to shut the development down. [thumbup]

