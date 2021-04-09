The Frederick County Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. April 14 on whether to close Sabillasville Elementary School.
The hearing will take place in the board room of the central office of Frederick County Public Schools.
Public comment will be taken for two hours and each individual will have three minutes to speak. Those representing an organization will have up to five minutes.
Those wishing to provide comment are being asked to access the board room entrance on the East Street side of the building. Due to social distancing requirements, one speaker at a time will be allowed to enter the board room, and speakers will be asked to exit after providing comment. Masks must be worn in the building and while speaking.
A designated email address has also been set up for those who wish to submit written comment about the topic. Comment may be sent to SESfeedback@fcps.org and will be accepted until April 16 at 5 p.m.
Video comments can also be submitted and may be sent to the same email address.
Following the public hearing, the board will make a final decision on whether to close the school at its scheduled meeting on April 21 at 3 p.m.
The school board initially voted last November to close the school due to dwindling enrollment and high costs, but the board revoked that decision last month after complaints from the public that they were not given enough time to provide feedback.
