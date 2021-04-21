How they voted

The Frederick County Board of Education voted to keep Sabillasville Elementary School open for the 2021-2022 school year. With the extension, a three-member committee consisting of board members will be appointed to work with the community and explore alternative options to closing the school, as well as review the board’s policies and regulations related to school closures. Sabillasville Elementary will also be open enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year. Students of over capacity FCPS elementary schools may choose to attend Sabillasville Elementary in the fall. Transportation may be provided.

Yeas: Brad Young, Sue Johnson, Liz Barrett, David Bass, Jason Johnson

Nays: Jay Mason, Karen Yoho

This motion was supported by the student member.