Green Valley Elementary School site plan

The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday approved the construction of a new school building within the Landsdale Planned Unit Development. The new building will replace the existing Green Valley Elementary School.

The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday approved site plans for two new Frederick County Public Schools buildings, which will replace the existing Valley and Green Valley elementary schools.

The new Valley Elementary School will be built on the same 31.7-acre lot as the existing building on Jefferson Pike in Jefferson. The existing school has a state-rated capacity of 499 students, while the new building will have the capacity for 745 students.

Tags

(2) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"...the new Green Valley Elementary School is projected to be at 120% capacity by the time it opens in 2025, according to FCPS.

"FCPS attempts to identify locations for future portable placements during the site plan process, so FCPS can respond to future capacity or the needs of a specific program. FCPS does not currently plan to have any portables installed when the schools open," Oland wrote in an email."

~~~

Portables are nowhere near as safe and secure as a school building. Perhaps if residential development were slowed and developers paid the TRUE cost of their box farms, children could all be treated equally, and all attend classes in an actual school building, instead of flimsy, unsecure trailers.

Report Add Reply
C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] mrnatural

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription