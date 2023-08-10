The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday approved site plans for two new Frederick County Public Schools buildings, which will replace the existing Valley and Green Valley elementary schools.
The new Valley Elementary School will be built on the same 31.7-acre lot as the existing building on Jefferson Pike in Jefferson. The existing school has a state-rated capacity of 499 students, while the new building will have the capacity for 745 students.
According to FCPS spokesman Brandon Oland, students will remain in the existing building until the replacement school is constructed. “Once the new school is occupied the existing building will be demolished,” he wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post.
The new Green Valley Elementary School will be built on a 13.2-acre lot within the Landsdale Planned Unit Development in Monrovia. The building will have the capacity for 725 students, up from 501 in the current school, according to the site plan.
The existing Green Valley Elementary School is at Fingerboard Road and Green Valley Road. It will be used until the new school is built, then it will be demolished.
FCPS will keep the plot of land the current school occupies for future use, the district said.
The site plans for both the new Green Valley Elementary School and the new Valley Elementary School include spaces where portable classrooms could be installed as necessary. Additions would need to be approved separately.
While the new Valley Elementary School is not projected to meet its state-rated capacity any time soon, the new Green Valley Elementary School is projected to be at 120% capacity by the time it opens in 2025, according to FCPS.
“FCPS attempts to identify locations for future portable placements during the site plan process, so FCPS can respond to future capacity or the needs of a specific program. FCPS does not currently plan to have any portables installed when the schools open,” Oland wrote in an email.
Both of the site plans received unanimous approval from the Planning Commission. The commission added several conditions to both site plans, including more bike racks, shorter light poles and the replacement of “adaptive species” with plants native to Frederick County.
Neighbors voice safety concernsSeveral people who spoke at the meeting on Wednesday expressed concerns about the safety of the roads surrounding the new Green Valley Elementary School site.
Prabakar Modur, who lives in the Landsdale development, said he was “lucky to be alive” after he was involved in a car crash at Md. 80 and Ed McClain Road.
A traffic impact analysis included in the site plan noted that a new traffic signal will be installed there before the school opens.
Modur asked the Planning Commission to consider the heavy traffic in the area, particularly on days when the nearby Hindu temple is busier than usual.
A couple who also lives in the Landsdale development directed the Planning Commission’s attention to a blind curve at the intersection of Ed McClain Road and Landsdale Boulevard.
The couple feared that the current roadway conditions would be a danger to students who will walk to school from the neighborhood.
Representatives of FCPS said they would work with county and state officials to ensure pedestrian safety around the new Green Valley Elementary School.
“Pedestrian safety on the school campus is a significant part of the site planning process,” Oland wrote in an email. “FCPS will coordinate with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office about possible crossing guard coverage closer to the school’s opening.”
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office did not respond Thursday to a request for comment about how locations for crossing guards are decided.
