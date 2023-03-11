SpellingBee
Buy Now

Calebhau Khai of Hillcrest Elementary School in deep thought as he competes at the county spelling bee at Hood College on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Emmett Gartner

The spellers who competed in this year's Frederick County spelling bee at Hood College on Saturday each had their own unique way of concentrating on a word and executing it.

One child had scrunched lips pinched between their thumb and index finger. Others wrote letter by letter on their hand and recited as they went, and one confidently trumpeted into the microphone as if to get the answer out before it faded away.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription