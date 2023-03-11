The spellers who competed in this year's Frederick County spelling bee at Hood College on Saturday each had their own unique way of concentrating on a word and executing it.
One child had scrunched lips pinched between their thumb and index finger. Others wrote letter by letter on their hand and recited as they went, and one confidently trumpeted into the microphone as if to get the answer out before it faded away.
Then, there was the bee's ultimate winner: seventh grader Cheyenne Hensley, who attends the county's Blended Virtual Middle School.
Hensley wrote out the winning word — "caprifig," a wild fig found in southern Europe and Asia — with an index finger in her pants pocket.
Doing so led Hensley to victory over the more than two dozen spellers from elementary and middle schools across the county, and booked her a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee later this year.
Hensley said she wouldn't have been able to win without remembering what her mom told her before the contest.
She told Hensley regardless of how she finishes, she'll be proud.
"And those words kept me going the whole time," Hensley said.
This year's Frederick County Spelling Bee was held at Hood College and hosted by Frederick County Public Libraries in conjunction with Frederick County Public Schools and Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.
Taylor Floria, a Frederick County librarian and chair of the Spelling Bee Committee, said the varied strategies showed a student's unique learning style and what they need to focus.
"Everybody learns differently," Floria said. "And everybody thinks differently. So, [they have] different mechanisms that they use to remember things."
Along with an expanded vocabulary, Floria said a byproduct of a student's spelling bee participation is confidence from public speaking and enhanced reading skills.
"When they arrive, they're nervous wrecks, which makes sense, because a lot of them have never done anything like this before," Floria said. "So they get the experience of being on a stage, public speaking and working with other students to come up with words to help each other study."
As the competition progressed, the words grew more complex and the pool of contestants was narrowed down one by one.
The softballs "talent" and "onion" of round one were distant memories to "funambulist," a high-rope acrobat, and "metatarsal," of or relating to the instep of a foot, by round eight.
In round nine, only Hensley and James Bowman of Middletown Middle School remained.
After both got their first words — "approbatory" and "quinary" — wrong, they were each given another.
Hensley correctly spelled "déjà vu," but Bowman came up short on "scarlatina," leaving Hensley with one more word to claim victory.
And thus "caprifig" propelled Hensley to the finish, winning her a gleaming trophy, a check for $1,000, a one-year subscription to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary and other prizes.
Though Hensley said she didn't study before this tournament, she would be sure to before heading to National Harbor, Md., for the Scripps national tournament.
"I'm kind of nervous about it," Hensley said. "But I think that since I've gotten this far, I believe in myself."
