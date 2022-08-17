The back door of a red sedan popped open, and a little girl scrambled onto the sidewalk in front of Waverley Elementary School early on Wednesday morning.
She ran to her two friends and hugged them gleefully, before rushing back to the car to let her mom fix her loose shoelaces.
The first day of school was extra special this year for students attending the elementary school in west Frederick. It was the first day of instruction inside the brand-new facility.
Spanning 131,000 square feet, the two-story building can accommodate up to 1,000 students. School officials say it is the largest elementary school in the state.
Getting ready for the first day of school included an extra layer of logistics this year, Principal Julie Ivins said.
“It was a lot this summer to just make sure that every moving part was in place,” she said, “right down to where bulletin boards were installed on the walls and whether or not the floor had been waxed.”
Much is new to both students and staff members at the school. But on Wednesday, the mission was simple.
“Get ‘em in, get ‘em fed, get ‘em home,” a staff member recited to Ivins as they passed one another in the hallway.
Outside the building, Mary Beth Oberlander waited for school buses in front of what was once the carpool lane for the old Waverley Elementary School.
She gasped with excitement when she saw the mother of a student she had during the wave of virtual learning triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the time, the woman’s youngest child was just a baby. But now she was almost 3 years old, the woman told Oberlander, beaming as she showed her a photo of the little girl on her cell phone.
“Oh, my gosh. I can’t believe it,” Oberlander said, touching the woman’s arm. “She’s beautiful!”
Later, Oberlander and Linda Bainbridge, a reading interventionist, greeted a line of children as they filed from a school bus. As Oberlander pasted stickers with the vehicle’s number on each student’s shirt, Bainbridge knelt down to chat with them on their level.
She’d be there every morning to walk with them to the building, she told them. As she held the hand of a little girl wearing light pink Minnie Mouse sweatpants, she pronounced her last name for them, slowly and carefully.
“See? You already have a good friend here,” she said.
The new school building has almost twice as many employees as the old building, Ivins said. Waverley hired more than 50 people in preparation for the school year and is still recruiting.
It has a lot more students, too. Last year, there were about 530 children at the old Waverley building. This year, there are more than 800.
After the boundaries for Waverley's district were adjusted, the school now draws students who previously attended the Whittier and Hillcrest areas.
Ivins said she is excited for the community to have a school built with its children and families in mind.
The building includes a middle school-sized gym — complete with a rock climbing wall — a robotics lab, and a parent resource room, where staff members will offer classes in English, Spanish and financial literacy, among other topics.
By 9:05 a.m., Ivins and her coworkers could check off the first item on their first day to-do list. All of the kids were in their classrooms. It was five minutes later than Ivins would have liked, but they’ll get better every day, she said.
Next step: Getting ready to tackle lunch.
“It’s crazy to think about,” Ivins said with a laugh. “It’s only 9:26, and that’s what’s on our mind.”
