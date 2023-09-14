Whittier Elementary School was evacuated on Thursday morning after an odor of smoke was detected, according to a Facebook post from Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
First responders were dispatched at 8:27 a.m. for a smoke odor, and the school was evacuated, according to the post.
