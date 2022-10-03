Yellow Springs Elementary School
As of June 2022, Yellow Springs Elementary School was operating at 125% of its 453-student capacity.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The Frederick County Board of Education voted last week to demolish Yellow Springs Elementary School and rebuild it on a new site about 2 miles away.

The new school will be on a 46-acre site near the intersection of Cristopher’s Crossing and Walter Martz Road, close to the northern edge of Frederick city. The district hopes to have the project completed by the fall of 2026.

