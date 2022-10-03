The Frederick County Board of Education voted last week to demolish Yellow Springs Elementary School and rebuild it on a new site about 2 miles away.
The new school will be on a 46-acre site near the intersection of Cristopher’s Crossing and Walter Martz Road, close to the northern edge of Frederick city. The district hopes to have the project completed by the fall of 2026.
Yellow Springs Elementary opened in 1957, and received additions in 1966 and 1974. As of June 2022, the school had 569 students, meaning it was operating at 125% of its 453-student capacity.
“Our school is bursting at the seams,” Abby Mueller, the school’s PTA treasurer, told the school board at its meeting on Wednesday.
The new Yellow Springs is set to accommodate 725 students.
Mueller was one of several Yellow Springs parents and employees who came to advocate for the project before the board.
They expressed concern about the current school’s lack of accessibility and the fact that its septic system is at capacity.
The school also has fewer classrooms and smaller shared spaces than current guidelines recommend.
The board considered three options besides the plan it eventually adopted — renovating the existing building, renovating it and building an addition, or demolishing and rebuilding the school on its current site.
The board chose the fourth option — building a new school on a separate site, then demolishing the current building — which had the fastest construction timeline and minimized the need for future building maintenance, architects told the board during a presentation Wednesday.
Plus, the new site has room for the district to add a middle school on the same campus. That project is further down the line, officials said.
The project is expected to cost $56.2 million — the second-lowest cost projection of the four options.
The school district won’t sell the existing Yellow Springs site, which sits off Yellow Springs Road just outside the Frederick city limits, said Frederick County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo.
“There’s great value in that property, given the growth in that part of the greater Frederick city area,” Lebo told the board.
FCPS has long planned to add a new elementary school for students in the north Frederick area, which has seen rapid residential development in recent years.
Board President Brad Young said he expected the district would need to build another elementary school on the current Yellow Springs site at some point after the old building is demolished.
“That new building will be full and over capacity probably before it’s open,” Young said.
FCPS officials said they would gather community feedback on whether Yellow Springs families wanted the new school to open as Yellow Springs Elementary or under a new name.
