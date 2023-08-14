Five Frederick County Public Schools elementary school communities will have access to expanded before- and after-school services this fall.
Under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a school is deemed a “community school” if 60% or more of its students qualify for free and reduced-price meals.
The Blueprint — a sweeping education reform bill that’s phasing in over the coming decade — requires districts to offer wraparound services at those schools.
FCPS has five community schools: Butterfly Ridge, Hillcrest, Lincoln, Monocacy and Waverley elementary schools.
This fall, those schools can choose which services they want to offer from a menu of providers.
The vendors approved to offer the services are:
- AlphaBEST Education (Winston Salem, N.C.)
- Break the Norm Leadership LLC (District Heights, Md.)
- Right At School, LLC (Evanston, Ill.)
- TruVision Academy (Capital Heights, Md.)
- Tutor Me Education (Los Angeles, Calif.)
- Tutor Partners, LLC (Ellicott City, Md.)
- Whiz Kid Academy (Rockville, Md.)
- YMCA of Frederick County (Frederick)
“Our community schools are bringing things into our communities that sometimes are underserved,” said DeVeda Coley, FCPS’ supervisor of community schools. “The school really becomes the hub of being able to provide these rich opportunities.”
Community schools often house health and family services. The before- and after-school programs will serve as enrichment for students.
Providers had to commit to offering at least one hour of programming three times per week for nine weeks to be considered, Coley said. Eleven applied and eight were chosen.
Each community school conducted a needs assessment, Coley said. Child care and safe neighborhood activities were commonly identified as top priorities.
Schools also indicated they wanted better access to arts and STEM activities, Coley added.
Each school principal will receive information about the approved providers and the services they specialize in, such as tutoring, leadership, child care or something else, Coley said. The principals can choose which services to offer at their schools.
This process will likely be repeated each year, Coley said, with different providers having the opportunity to submit proposals ahead of the start of school.
She said she hopes to attract more applicants as the program continues.
Families will pay the vendors for their services, but many providers will offer scholarships or tiered pricing, Coley told the Frederick County Board of Education at its work session last week.
The contract with each provider will last through June 30, 2024.
