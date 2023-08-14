BG Monocacy Elem
Buy Now

Monocacy Elementary School is Frederick County Public Schools’ newest community school, meaning it serves a center for wraparound family and student services. FCPS’ five community schools will have access to new programming this school year funded by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Five Frederick County Public Schools elementary school communities will have access to expanded before- and after-school services this fall.

Under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a school is deemed a “community school” if 60% or more of its students qualify for free and reduced-price meals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription