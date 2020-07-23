Families of Frederick County Public School students may now apply for Free and Reduced Meals (FARM) for the 2020-2021 school year.
FARM is a federal program that allows low-income children to receive free or reduced-price school meals at public schools.
Eligibility is determined by the size of families and their annual income.
Based on a recent guideline chart released by FCPS, a family of four may be eligible for reduced price meals if their annual income is approximately $48,000 or if they bring in about $4,000 a month. To receive free meals a family of four must have an annual income of about $34,000 or bring in approximately $2,800 a month.
FCPS is encouraging families to apply for FARM regardless of whether students return to school buildings in the fall or complete their education online.
If students qualify, they will receive free and or reduced meals through June 30 of next year.
