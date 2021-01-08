FCPS academic tourney goes virtual
The Frederick County Academic Tournament will be held virtually this year for the first time in its 40-year history.
The tournament pits FCPS high school teams against one another and tests their academic knowledge. All FCPS high schools will be participating in this year’s tournament.
The first matches were played on Jan. 8, and matches will continue every Friday evening through February. The tournament finals will be held on Feb. 26.
Each week’s match features a theme. The first week’s theme was Elements and the Periodic Table. Upcoming themes will be Empires and Emperors and American Authors and their Works.
Virtual matches will be recorded and posted online the Monday after matches are completed at fcps.org/academics/academic-tournament.
The reigning champion is the Walkersville High School team, which won both the regular season and tournament finals last year.
