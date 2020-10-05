There will be four new locations to pick up free, to-go meals from Frederick County Public Schools.
Starting Oct. 12, free meals will be available for pickup from the parking lot of the Golden Mile Giant Eagle Shopping Center at 1275 W. Patrick St.; the parking lot of the Liberty Road/Kingfisher Drive Giant Shopping Center located at 1700 Kingfisher Drive; the Westview Promenade parking lot at 5223 Buckeystown Pike; and the Thomas Johnson Drive Weis Shopping Center parking lot located at 199 Thomas Johnson Drive.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The free meals are available to all children 18 and younger and adults 19 and older who are enrolled in a program at FCPS for people with disabilities.
For a full list of meal sites and for more information, go to www.fcps.org/meals.
