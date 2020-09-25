Frederick County Public Schools is adding a location near Walkersville to pick up free to-go meals for children.
Starting Tuesday, distribution of breakfast and lunch will occur from an FCPS Food and Nutrition Services truck parked in the Discovery Shopping Center located at 8425 Woodsboro Pike. Meals are available for any child 18 or younger and to adults 19 and older who are enrolled in an FCPS program for people with disabilities. Children do not have to be FCPS students and do not have to be present for an adult to obtain meals for them.
Meals will be compartmentalized or individually wrapped and available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
To-go breakfasts and lunches for Monday and Tuesday will be available for pickup each Monday. To-go breakfasts and lunches for Wednesday and Thursday will be available for pickup each Wednesday. To-go breakfasts and lunches for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be available for pickup each Friday.
