Starting Wednesday, Frederick County Public Schools will require all children who are using the free meal service take their food home and not consume it on-site.
FCPS is offering free meals to all children under the age of 18 while public schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
Originally, children were allowed to either eat their meals on-site or take them to go, but Robert Kelly, senior manager of food and nutrition services at FCPS, said that out of an abundance of caution, FCPS has decided to change how the service operates.
"We at FCPS are just taking every precaution," Kelly said in an email.
He told The News-Post at the start of the closure that the school system is equipped with containers and wrapping materials to make meals available to go whenever a student requests.
Besides the hot lunches, all breakfast items are cold and can be carried home easily.
FCPS will also begin offering children a third meal during the day following direction from the Maryland State Department of Education.
According to Kelly, starting Tuesday FCPS will offer a cold supper option at their eight participating school cafeteria locations.
The cold supper will consist of a sandwich, fruit, vegetable and milk and will be packaged in a large resealable sandwich bag for students to carry home. Students may pick it up during lunch hour.
Cafeteria workers are preparing the meals each day and for the first day of distribution prepared about 300 packages.
