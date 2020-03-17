More Information

Frederick County Public Schools will serve free breakfast and lunch at the following schools to all children under the age of 18 while public schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A cold supper option will also be available for students to pick up during the lunch service. All meals during all times must be taken home. Students will not be allowed to eat meals on site.

No identification is required to receive a meal.

The following schools will provide all three meals: Ballenger Creek Elementary, Crestwood Middle, Frederick High, Hillcrest Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Monocacy Elementary, North Frederick Elementary and Waverley Elementary.

FCPS will also serve grab-and-go lunch at the following satellite locations. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.

Thurmont Elementary School parking lot; Emmitsburg Elementary School parking lot; Heather Ridge School parking lot; Rite Aid parking lot at the Brunswick Heights Shopping Center — 92 Souder Road, Brunswick; Discovery Shopping Center parking lot — 8425 Woodsboro Pike; Max Kehne Ball Field parking lot — 1100 W. Seventh St., Frederick; Lucas Village Community Center — 111 Pennsylvania Ave., Frederick; Buckeystown United Methodist Church parking lot — 3440 Buckeystown Pike, Buckeystown.

For more information, go to the FCPS Coronavirus Update page at www.fcps.org/update.