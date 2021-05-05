Frederick County Public Schools has recognized three employees as school counselors of the year, according to FCPS officials.
Nikki Ramsey from Glade Elementary School, Rebecca Krauss from Thurmont Middle School and SUCCESS Program’s Rachel Sessions were named as the Frederick County School Counselor Association’s 2021 School Counselors of the Year.
"School counselors have played pivotal roles helping students, parents, teachers and community agencies navigate the global health crisis and help address physical, emotional and social needs," an FCPS news release stated.
Ramsay has been a school counselor with FCPS for 16 years. She implemented Wellness Wednesdays at Glade Elementary and Midweek Mindfulness—a program that students can join and participate in mindfulness activities.
Krauss has been a school counselor with FCPS for 19 years. She and her colleagues and Thurmont Middle created a peer ambassador program empowering students to become leaders and make positive connections with their peers. She also started two other programs called “Start with Hello Week” and “Kindness Challenge Week."
Sessions has been a school counselor with FCPS for five years. She has facilitated many programs within the SUCCESS program including the implementation of missions within the community. According to the press release, missions are outings with students into the community that provide them opportunities to engage in functional life skills and community-based learning experiences. The SUCCESS program is a secondary transition/vocational education program designed for students 18-21 years of age with disabilities.
